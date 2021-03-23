Woman carried over S$20,000 in cash into S'pore 27 times, fined S$18,000 for not declaring

A woman, 52, was convicted on March 22 for failing to report movement of currencies amounting to more than S$800,000.

She was sentenced to a fine of S$18,000 for failure to report movement of cash under Section 48C of the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act.

The offence carries a fine not exceeding S$50,000, an imprisonment term not exceeding three years, or both.

27 separate occasions

On Jan. 30, 2020, the police received information on a woman who was believed to be involved in the offence of failing to declare the movement of cash into or out of Singapore.

Subsequent investigations revealed that the woman had carried cash exceeding SS$20,000 when entering Singapore via the Arrival Hall of Changi Airport on 27 separate occasions.

This took place between Dec. 16, 2015, and Dec. 25, 2018.

Failure to declare the physical movement of any cash exceeding S$20,000 (or its equivalent in foreign currency) into or out of Singapore constitutes an offence.

