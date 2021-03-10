Back

Woman lying face down in Bukit Panjang canal rescued by SCDF & sent to NUH

Firefighters had to deploy a long ladder to gain access to the canal.

Ashley Tan | March 10, 2021, 10:19 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 13 June 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

A woman who was found at the bottom of a canal at Bukit Panjang on Mar. 10 was rescued and conveyed to a hospital by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Deployed ladder to enter canal

SCDF said in a Facebook post that they first received a call for assistance at around 5:50pm.

A woman was seen lying face down at the bottom of a large canal near Block 510 Jelapang Rd.

SCDF Emergency Medical Services crew found that she had injuries to her head, hip and legs.

Firefighters from Bukit Batok Fire Station had to deploy a long ladder to gain access to the canal.

Photos posted by SCDF and another passer-by, Yap Tai San, showed numerous SCDF officers surrounding the woman.

Photo from SCDF / FB

She was secured onto a stretcher by firefighters and rescuers from the elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART), and brought out of the canal via a hoisting system.

Photo from Yap Tai San / FB

Photo from SCDF / FB

The woman was subsequently conveyed to the National University Hospital.

You can read SCDF's full post here:

Top photo from SCDF / FB and Yap Tai San / FB

China rolls out 'Covid-19 vaccine passport' for citizens planning overseas travel

China has not yet announced any relaxation of quarantine measures for vaccinated visitors.

March 10, 2021, 08:11 PM

These 5 everyday, overlooked actions are actually making you lose money

Absolutely unnecessary.

March 10, 2021, 07:26 PM

Resale prices show that Yishun could be the best place to buy your HDB resale flat

Analysts crunched publicly available data regarding HDB sales to determine where you should purchase resale HDB flats if you’re looking for a return on investment.

March 10, 2021, 07:00 PM

SLA clarifies claim that workers pruned tree with chicks nesting on branches, stopped when nest was found

SLA said it has "nature's best interests at heart".

March 10, 2021, 06:46 PM

Grab to charge S$1 fee for GrabPay top-ups with Visa credit cards from June 1, 2021

This fee will be waived for top-ups of S$400 and above. 

March 10, 2021, 06:45 PM

I’m an introvert who hates talking on the phone. The rise of chatbots changed my life.

Bots can actually be pretty human-like.

March 10, 2021, 06:17 PM

Daniel Ong opening steakhouse in April 2021 as 'product of necessity' due to Twelve Cupcakes case

He closed all three Rookery restaurants in 2020.

March 10, 2021, 05:53 PM

'Smokeless' gas-powered Korean barbecue grill available for S$81.60 via Qoo10

No more burnt smell.

March 10, 2021, 05:50 PM

M'sian influencer Cathryn Li storms off FB live video after viewers criticise her keyboard playing

Ended on a bad note.

March 10, 2021, 05:13 PM

Ex-NSF's plan to attack synagogue 'dishonours & desecrates' Islam: S'pore Mufti

"There should be no place for such beliefs or ideologies."

March 10, 2021, 05:01 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.