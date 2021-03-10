Woman lying face down in Bukit Panjang canal rescued by SCDF & sent to NUH

A woman who was found at the bottom of a canal at Bukit Panjang on Mar. 10 was rescued and conveyed to a hospital by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Deployed ladder to enter canal

SCDF said in a Facebook post that they first received a call for assistance at around 5:50pm.

A woman was seen lying face down at the bottom of a large canal near Block 510 Jelapang Rd.

SCDF Emergency Medical Services crew found that she had injuries to her head, hip and legs.

Firefighters from Bukit Batok Fire Station had to deploy a long ladder to gain access to the canal.

Photos posted by SCDF and another passer-by, Yap Tai San, showed numerous SCDF officers surrounding the woman.

She was secured onto a stretcher by firefighters and rescuers from the elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART), and brought out of the canal via a hoisting system.

The woman was subsequently conveyed to the National University Hospital.

You can read SCDF's full post here:

Top photo from SCDF / FB and Yap Tai San / FB