S'pore IG store sells 'waffleburgers' with teriyaki chicken, dory fillet & more from S$6

Go to town with it.

Karen Lui | March 23, 2021, 06:42 PM

While uncommon, waffleburgers are not an entirely new concept in Singapore.

The product is exactly what it sounds like — patties and sauces between waffles, in lieu of buns.

The idea of swapping burger buns for waffles may sound bizarre to some, but McGriddles fans who appreciate the combination of sweet and savoury would beg to differ.

First launched in 2016 at a stall in Toa Payoh, TheWaffleburgerCo recently returned on Mar. 16, 2021 as a delivery concept.

Speaking to Mothership, a representative disclosed that they will be opening a physical outlet in May 2021 and are currently in the midst of securing Halal certification.

Menu

If you enjoy classic cheeseburgers or just want to dip your toes into the world of waffleburgers, try their Classic Double Cheese Waffleburger (S$8).

Photo by @thewaffleburgerco.sg on Instagram.

Photo by @thewaffleburgerco.sg on Instagram.

Photo by @thewaffleburgerco.sg on Instagram.

Photo by @thewaffleburgerco.sg on Instagram.

Bacon fans may want to go for their Double Bacon Cheese Waffleburger (S$10) that contains chicken bacon and a beef patty.

Photo by @endychua via @thewaffleburgerco.sg on Instagram.

The Deluxe Fish Waffleburger (S$8) features a Dory fillet coated with tartar sauce, a dash of bonito flakes, and mozzarella cheese sandwiched between two waffles.

Photo by @thewaffleburgerco.sg on Instagram

Their most affordable option is the Teriyaki Chicken Waffleburger (S$6).

While prices are not steep per se, you might need more than one waffleburger to fill you up, judging by its size.

Opening special

Make your orders via 8950 2962 or via Instagram DM @thewaffleburgerco.sg.

They offer islandwide delivery at S$5 and is free with every purchase of five Waffleburgers.

Orders have be made two days in advance.

They currently have an opening special of four Waffleburgers for the price of three, which will be available until end of April 2021.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by TheWaffleburgerCo (@thewaffleburgerco.sg)

Top photo via @chasingmidnight92 and @thewaffleburgerco.sg on Instagram

