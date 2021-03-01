Vivian Balakrishnan: I say the 'same thing' to China as I say to US

Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan asserted the importance for Singapore to maintain a consistent and principled approach when navigating relations between the United States and China in his Committee of Supply speech in Parliament on Monday, Mar. 1.

"I say the same thing to (Chinese Foreign Minister) Wang Yi, as I say, to (U.S. Secretary of State) Antony Blinken. I do not have the luxury of saying different things to both of them and then hoping they don't compare notes," Vivian said.

He mentioned the inevitability for Singapore to experience "that tug of great power competition from time to time", given the "deep friendship" Singapore has with both countries.

"It is normal for two superpowers to try to influence others into their way of thinking, particularly if we are considered to be important accounts," Vivian said.

However, he emphasised the need for Singapore to maintain a consistent approach in its foreign policy, and for Singapore to exercise its sovereign rights with full respect for a rules-based multilateral world order and international law, regardless of inducements or threats.

"That is how we preserve our independence and our unique identity as a multiracial multicultural city state in the heart of Southeast Asia, by being relevant to both (the U.S. and China)," Vivian said.

Deep relationship with both U.S. and China

The foreign minister delved into the longstanding relations between Singapore and the two great powers, as well as the importance of maintaining them.

"Approximately 85 per cent of the U.S.' total investments in Southeast Asia are in Singapore, which creates many good jobs here, so you understand then why our relationship with the U.S. remains crucial," Vivian pointed out.

He added that he had recently spoken to Blinken and the U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, both of whom he had worked with in his former positions in the past.

"We reaffirmed our excellent relationships, and robust cooperation and discuss doing more in areas like global health cybersecurity and the digital economy so that together, we can better tackle the challenges of our generation with China," he shared.

He also spoke about Singapore's deep "historical, cultural, and linguistic legacy" with China, and the Asian major power's status as Singapore's largest trading partner.

He added that Singapore is also China's largest foreign investor, with three major government-to-government projects including the Suzhou Industrial Park, Tianjin Eco City and the Chongqing Connectivity Initiative.

"Going forward, we will continue to strengthen existing collaboration, with Singapore plugged into China’s dual-circulation strategy, and break new ground," said Vivian.

Top image via MCI/YouTube, Getty images