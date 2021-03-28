Back

Vietnamese woman looking for S'porean man she met in 2019 while taking photos of red-shanked douc langurs

Not monkeying around.

Fasiha Nazren | March 28, 2021, 01:30 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Singapore Wildlife Sightings, a community page on Facebook, is typically used to share sightings of animals in Singapore.

But one Lyn Thai hopes to use to page to find a stranger whom she met about two years ago.

How they met

Lyn wrote that she was on a trip to Sơn Trà Mountain (also known as Monkey Mountain) in Da Nang, Vietnam with a friend to take photos of red-shanked douc langurs in 2019. 

However, she got tired that warm morning and decided to take a nap by the side of the road.

Lyn was later rudely interrupted by her friend, who woke her up with news of an approaching car.

Here's a summary of what happened:

  • Two men stepped out of the car and one of them went to lie down on the road too, not far from Lyn.

  • Perturbed, the man's friend asked why he laid on the floor. However, this unassuming act impressed Lyn.

  • She began to talk to the man while they took photos of the douc langurs.

  • The man's friend went further down the mountain while he stayed to talk to Lyn.

From the short conversation they had, Lyn found out some things about this man.

He apparently told her that he is a Singaporean who was around 29 or 30 years old, and photography was his hobby.

She also found out that it was his first time in Da Nang and that they were there to take photos of the douc langurs.

Parted ways

After a while, the man's friend came back.

The man and Lyn eventually went their separate ways, even though he did ask if Lyn wanted to follow them to their next destination.

"I wanted to go but my friend was a bit further down on the road and I feel the situation was in rush," Lyn recounted in her post.

Unfortunately, she also didn't ask for contact details to keep in touch with this mystery man.

One of the few memories she still holds on from this trip includes this photo of langurs perched on a branch:

Photo from Lyn Thai.

Just wants to say hi

She said: "I missed my chance and felt so regret that I didn't ask [for] his Instagram or Facebook when I had the chance before saying goodbye."

While it has been two years since she last met this stranger, she stressed that she has never forgotten the day she met him.

"Two years passed already and things might change a lot. But I still want to try my luck again. Just want to say hi to him and I hope we can meet again one day."

You can find Lyn's full post here.

Top image from Lyn Thai's Facebook page.

S'pore public servants encouraged to return to office 3 days a week as WFH measures ease

This will take effect from April 5.

March 28, 2021, 12:49 PM

Power fault causes morning disruption from Punggol to Serangoon MRT station on Mar. 28

The power fault had occurred at Buangkok station.

March 28, 2021, 11:07 AM

Former Big Splash site opens as 4.5-hectare Coastal PlayGrove with tallest outdoor play area in S'pore

New play spot in the east.

March 28, 2021, 11:00 AM

Here are four 2D1N Singapoliday itineraries with activities like Sidecars Heritage Tours, Graffiti spray painting, and more

You think you’ve seen it all, but you haven’t. Follow these unconventional itineraries to see a different side of Singapore.

March 28, 2021, 10:52 AM

Moon with rainbow halo shines on S'pore on March 26, 2021

Rainbows in the day, and rainbows at night.

March 28, 2021, 04:48 AM

Mustafa Centre & Haniffa Pte Ltd added to list of locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases

There have been 60,288 Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore.

March 28, 2021, 12:10 AM

Driver, 31, allegedly drives off suddenly after getting stopped on CTE, dragging officer along

He was arrested for committing a rash act causing grievous hurt, traffic & drug-related offences.

March 27, 2021, 11:25 PM

Truck with 'Evergreen' container blocks highway, goes viral for resembling Suez Canal situation

Uncanny.

March 27, 2021, 11:03 PM

University lecturer in China goes viral for looking like Blackpink's Lisa

History lecturer.

March 27, 2021, 09:40 PM

Car crashes into tree & flips over after swerving at last moment to avoid hitting parked bus

Three people were assessed for minor injuries, and none went to the hospital.

March 27, 2021, 08:28 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.