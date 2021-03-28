Vietnamese woman looking for S'porean man she met in 2019 while taking photos of red-shanked douc langurs

Singapore Wildlife Sightings, a community page on Facebook, is typically used to share sightings of animals in Singapore.

But one Lyn Thai hopes to use to page to find a stranger whom she met about two years ago.

How they met

Lyn wrote that she was on a trip to Sơn Trà Mountain (also known as Monkey Mountain) in Da Nang, Vietnam with a friend to take photos of red-shanked douc langurs in 2019.

However, she got tired that warm morning and decided to take a nap by the side of the road.

Lyn was later rudely interrupted by her friend, who woke her up with news of an approaching car.

Here's a summary of what happened:

Two men stepped out of the car and one of them went to lie down on the road too, not far from Lyn.

Perturbed, the man's friend asked why he laid on the floor. However, this unassuming act impressed Lyn.

She began to talk to the man while they took photos of the douc langurs.

The man's friend went further down the mountain while he stayed to talk to Lyn.

From the short conversation they had, Lyn found out some things about this man.

He apparently told her that he is a Singaporean who was around 29 or 30 years old, and photography was his hobby.

She also found out that it was his first time in Da Nang and that they were there to take photos of the douc langurs.

Parted ways

After a while, the man's friend came back.

The man and Lyn eventually went their separate ways, even though he did ask if Lyn wanted to follow them to their next destination.

"I wanted to go but my friend was a bit further down on the road and I feel the situation was in rush," Lyn recounted in her post.

Unfortunately, she also didn't ask for contact details to keep in touch with this mystery man.

One of the few memories she still holds on from this trip includes this photo of langurs perched on a branch:

Just wants to say hi

She said: "I missed my chance and felt so regret that I didn't ask [for] his Instagram or Facebook when I had the chance before saying goodbye."

While it has been two years since she last met this stranger, she stressed that she has never forgotten the day she met him.

"Two years passed already and things might change a lot. But I still want to try my luck again. Just want to say hi to him and I hope we can meet again one day."

Top image from Lyn Thai's Facebook page.