Tuas explosion: 4 out of 5 injured workers out of ICU, 3 who died to be flown home

On Wednesday (Mar. 3), one week after the Tuas explosion, the Migrant Workers' Centre (MWC) updated that four of the critically injured workers have been moved out of the intensive care unit (ICU) and into a high dependency ward.

It was previously reported that five workers were in critical condition after suffering from burns.

In a Facebook post on Mar. 3, MWC shared that their team has contacted the workers' families and reassured them that the employer and MWC "will be there to assist them during this difficult period".

They will work with the hospital to arrange video calls between the injured workers and their families as soon as possible, as a form of extra reassurance for the families, MWC said.

Bodies of those who were killed to be repatriated

The bodies of the three workers who were killed — Shohel, Anisuzzaman, and Marimuthu — will be repatriated on Thursday (Mar. 4).

Local community initiative ItsRainingRaincoats (IRR) shared more information about the three men in a Facebook post on Monday (Mar. 1).

23-year-old Shohel, the second of five siblings, had reportedly told his father to stop working so that he could take care of his family.

Anisuzzama, 29, had been working in Singapore for about 17 months and was the key breadwinner for his family, as his parents were "not well enough to work". According to IRR, he had taken out a loan to come to Singapore, and still had "quite a sum" to pay off.

38-year-old Marimuthu, who worked in Singapore for more than 12 years, had two young daughters aged five and 10 months, the latter of whom he had never gotten a chance to meet.

He was the "pillar" for his family, including his four sisters, mother, blind father, now-widowed wife, and two daughters, wrote IRR.

Marimuthu's brother, who also works in Singapore, will bring his brother's remains home to India, MWC said.

The last rites for the three men was organised on Wednesday morning by the company.

Donations can still be made

MWC added that while there is mandatory insurance under the Work Injury Compensation Act (WICA) to protect injured workers and their next-of-kin during workplace accidents, donations can still be made toward MWC's Migrant Workers' Assistance Fund here.

The fund will help support the workers affected by the Tuas explosion as well as other accidents involving migrant workers.

IRR also ran a fundraiser to support the eight victims of the Tuas explosion, which raised more than S$600,000 to be split evenly among the men and their families before the campaign closed at noon on Wednesday.

