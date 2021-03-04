Tsunami warning issued after 7.3-magnitude earthquake strikes New Zealand

Officials warned of a possible tsunami threat after an earthquake struck off the north-eastern coast of New Zealand.

According to NBC, authorities warned those who felt the earthquake near coast to "move immediately to the nearest high ground, or as far inland as you can."

JUST IN: 7.3-magnitude earthquake recorded off the northeast coast of New Zealand, USGS says.



New Zealand authorities warn those who felt earthquake near coast to "move immediately to the nearest high ground, or as far inland as you can." pic.twitter.com/30EI2t00NH — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 4, 2021

New Zealand's National Emergency Management Agency tweeted out information regarding evacuation procedures and how long the warning would last for.

We have issued a TSUNAMI WARNING for New Zealand coastal areas following the magnitude 7.3 earthquake near EAST OF THE NORTH ISLAND NEW ZEALAND. There is a LAND and MARINE TSUNAMI THREAT. An EMA will be issued to areas under land and marine tsunami threat. — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) March 4, 2021

TSUNAMI WARNING: Areas under LAND and MARINE THREAT: The East Coast of the North Island from CAPE RUNAWAY to TOLAGA BAY. — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) March 4, 2021

Areas under marine and land threat the East Coast of the North Island from Cape Runaway to Tolaga Bay.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

Image from GeoNet and Twitter