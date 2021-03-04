Back

Tsunami warning issued after 7.3-magnitude earthquake strikes New Zealand

Magnitude 7.3 earthquake.

Nyi Nyi Thet | March 04, 2021, 11:21 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Officials warned of a possible tsunami threat after an earthquake struck off the north-eastern coast of New Zealand.

According to NBC, authorities warned those who felt the earthquake near coast to "move immediately to the nearest high ground, or as far inland as you can."

New Zealand's National Emergency Management Agency tweeted out information regarding evacuation procedures and how long the warning would last for.

Areas under marine and land threat the East Coast of the North Island from Cape Runaway to Tolaga Bay.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

Image from GeoNet and Twitter

Restaurant at ITE College Central & Junction 8 among new locations visited by Covid-19 cases

19 new cases today (March 4).

March 04, 2021, 10:23 PM

MP Murali Pillai wants 'sunlight of scrutiny' on executive actions to strengthen the legitimacy of law

Murali noted ISA's importance in ensuring stability and security against threats like terrorism, espionage and organised violence.

March 04, 2021, 09:56 PM

S'porean DJ Tenashar claims trial to 9 charges, including 6 counts of failing to go for urine test

She is now in remand.

March 04, 2021, 09:08 PM

Body of 57-year-old woman found in Tiong Bahru flat, police investigating unnatural death

She was found in a unit at Block 10A Boon Tiong Toad.

March 04, 2021, 09:06 PM

Mediacorp producer discloses how Zoe Tay called out unprofessional overseas actor in the past

Queen of Caldecott Hill.

March 04, 2021, 07:36 PM

HDB flat buyer's eligibility, grants & loans will show up in single document ending multiple retrievals of info

Convenient.

March 04, 2021, 07:21 PM

Pandan Waffle Cake with durian pulp to launch at Goodwood Park Hotel for S$85

For durian enthusiasts who don't mind breaking the bank.

March 04, 2021, 07:09 PM

Singles can apply for HDB rental flat without finding flatmate first in pilot: MND

A social service agency will be appointed by HDB to manage the flat sharing arrangements.

March 04, 2021, 06:37 PM

NParks to develop longest 62km cross-island trail from Changi Beach to Tuas

4 new recreational routes to look forward to.

March 04, 2021, 06:24 PM

Louis Ng: Allow cats to be kept in HDB flats

"I've spent more than a quarter of my life speaking up about a policy of not allowing the keeping of cats in HDB flats," he said.

March 04, 2021, 06:22 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.