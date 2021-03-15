Man admits trespassing into GV movie halls to watch multiple movies, scratching staff who tried to restrain him

A 20-year-old Singaporean man, Wong Wei Jun Joseph, trespassed into various Golden Village (GV) movie halls over several months to watch movies without purchasing tickets.

Wong would watch multiple movies in cinema halls and leave midway to avoid being caught by staff who would stand at the entrance of each cinema hall at the end of a movie.

During one instance, Wong scratched a GV staff on his face and hands when he tried to escape after getting caught.

Scratched GV staff

According to court documents seen by Mothership, on Oct. 16, 2020 at around 8:15pm, a GV staff member named Simon Chai, spotted Wong exiting the cinema hall two of GV at Junction 8 shopping mall.

Chai had recalled that Wong had previously entered the cinema halls without a valid movie ticket.

Thus, he approached Wong and insisted that he produce his movie ticket, but the latter refused and said that he had left it in the cinema.

When Chai told Wong that he would bring him to see the manager, he tried to run away.

The GV employee then chased and restrained him, but Wong scratched him on his face and hands before security guards intervened.

Wong later admitted to entering the cinema and watching two to four movies in different halls.

Sneaked into cinema halls again

On Feb. 11, 2021 at around 1:50pm, Liu Jieqi, a staff member at GV Jurong Point, was clearing a hall after a movie ended, when she spotted Wong standing near the designated exit of the hall.

Wong noticed Liu and took the staircase down to exit, but came back up a few minutes later.

The GV employee then ushered him to leave using the same staircase but Wong insisted on leaving through the entrance as he needed to use the toilet.

She also recalled not seeing Wong enter with a valid ticket and recognised him from previous incidents.

She grabbed him by his hand and brought him to the manager's office to detain him but no one was around.

Thus, she brought him to the ticketing counter area to get assistance from her colleagues.

As she did so, Wong broke free from her grip and ran away, leaving a scratch on her wrist.

He fled into the mall and she lost sight of him.

Closed-circuit television footage from the shopping mall showed that Wong had trespassed and entered a backdoor at level one, which is linked to the staircase leading up to the GV cinema hall's unattended exit at 1:22pm on Feb. 11.

According to Today, Wong pleaded guilty to two charges of criminal trespass and a third charge of voluntarily causing hurt.

Five other charges will be taken into consideration for sentencing.

