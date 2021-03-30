Tree eats up car along Tiong Bahru Road

A part of a flowering tree fell directly on a car along Tiong Bahru Road on March 29 at about 4:30pm.

But contrary to comments online, the entire tree did not fall and land on the car.

Based on the video footage posted online and shared on messaging apps, it was only a tree branch that fell on the car.

The rest of the tree trunk remained standing.

However, the tree branch that fell on the car was seen to be full of pink flowers.

The incident took place after a torrential downpour.

After the tree branch fell on the car, the car that was directly behind overtook the tangle of vegetation and metal and stopped.

We have reached out to NParks for comment.