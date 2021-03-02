Back

Old 4-storey tall tree falls on Bukit Timah condominium, damaging 4 units & 3 cars

Another tree has fallen.

Karen Lui | March 02, 2021, 08:50 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

A rain tree, at least four decades old and four storeys in height, abruptly fell and damaged four residential units and three cars.

The incident happened in Kismis Court, a condominium along Toh Yi Road in Bukit Timah on Mar. 1 at around 10pm.

Woken up by the noise

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, a 78-year-old resident at the condominium, identified as Wu, said he was sleeping at that time when he was jolted by the loud noise.

He soon discovered that there were lots of broken branches and fallen leaves outside his window.

Wu noted that a lot of branches had fallen on to the roof of his balcony room, the railings and the shutters outside his balcony were damaged, and over 10 potted plants were damaged.

He added, the previous day's weather was good without any rain or lightning.

"Fortunately, the glass of the bedroom did not shatter but the cars in the car park were damaged by the tree branches and have to wait for the insurance company to investigate the matter."

Photo by Shin Min Daily.

Smashed window and 40 potted plants

According to the Straits Times, the ground floor unit also suffered extensive damage.

Tree branches, fallen roof tiles, and shattered glass, covered the unit's patio, and the retractable awning over the patio was ripped, and a window was smashed.

The fallen tree had also crushed 40 potted plants.

Landscaping company workers were on scene to cut and remove the branches with chainsaws.

An 84-year-old resident and retiree told the ST that it was slightly windy with no rain when she saw neighbours gathered outside her unit when she returned from a funeral wake.

Photo by Shin Min Daily.

Photo by Shin Min Daily.

Damaged roof tiles and bathroom

Another resident, an 84-year-old woman who was also identified as Wu, said she only discovered that that the approximately 10 potted plants outside her home was damaged when she arrived home.

She told Shin Min, the roof tiles and the glass of a bathroom were damaged by the tree branches, and she estimates the total loss to amount to thousands of dollars.

Damaged car

One 38-year-old Chen who lives nearby said he only found out that his car was wrecked by the tree when the police notified him about it via a phone call last night.

Speaking to Shin Min, Chen said, "The roof and hood have dented, estimating car repair costs to amount to approximately S$3,000. I believe the condominium management has to take responsibility for this."

Related news

Top images by Shin Min Daily.

Protection orders for domestic abuse victims to have simpler application process in 2021: Edwin Tong

Tong also announced that the specialised Protection from Harassment Court will start operation this year.

March 02, 2021, 07:48 PM

Concertina coils installed at portal near Kallang MRT following fatal incident

Investigations into the incident are still ongoing.

March 02, 2021, 07:06 PM

Ng Man Tat was living in Johor Bahru for years, had requested to return to Hong Kong before his death

He had wanted to return to Hong Kong.

March 02, 2021, 06:38 PM

I took a leisurely 2-hour stroll from Kallang to Joo Chiat, 10/10 will do it again

Turns out it was a pretty easy-going way to burn an impressive amount of calories while doing something meaningful.

March 02, 2021, 06:02 PM

We will not be bought, bullied, or intimidated into approving any vaccine: Vivian Balakrishnan

An example of a way Singapore conducts its foreign policy, the minister said.

March 02, 2021, 05:55 PM

S'pore enhancing legal aid, may introduce a Public Defender's Office: Edwin Tong

Those in need of legal aid will be able to get it more easily.

March 02, 2021, 05:54 PM

PM Lee: How do sanctions on Myanmar, which will hurt its population, make things better?

He said outsiders have "little influence" on a possible peaceful resolution to the situation in Myanmar.

March 02, 2021, 05:39 PM

Revamped Choa Chu Kang library opening in second half of 2021, will feature lush greenery & art

It has been closed for renovation since 2019.

March 02, 2021, 05:36 PM

Shane Pow opens Korean street food outlet in Clementi with K-BBQ, army stew & rice bowls from S$6.50

The first outlet is in Toa Payoh.

March 02, 2021, 05:23 PM

Mother in Chin Swee Road toddler murder case gets discharge not amounting to acquittal

She can still be prosecuted depending on the evidence.

March 02, 2021, 05:22 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.