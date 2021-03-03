Back

We deeply regret Marsiling Park death, will keep up tree inspections for public safety: Desmond Lee

He said that trees are regularly inspected every six to 24 months, depending on the location and size.

Jane Zhang | March 03, 2021, 03:27 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

In the morning of Feb. 18, a woman in her 30s was tragically killed by a tree that fell on her in Marsiling Park.

Then, on Mar. 1, a rain tree in Bukit Timah fell on a condominium, damaging four units and three cars.

In Parliament on Wednesday (Mar. 3), Minister for National Development Desmond Lee explained the National Parks Board's (NParks) inspection process of trees, saying that any death or injury from a fallen tree is "one too many".

NParks' inspectors carry out regular tree inspections

Responding to questions from Members of Parliament (MPs) Hany Soh and Shawn Huang about the inspection of trees, Lee said that NParks "has a tree inspection and maintenance regime that is aligned with the Best Management Practices of the International Society of Arboriculture (ISA)".

Lee said that NParks manages around six million trees in Singapore.

Trained inspectors carry out regular tree inspections every six to 24 months, Lee said, depending on the location and size of the tree. Trees close to areas with high pedestrian or traffic activity are inspected more frequently.

There are currently more than 620 accredited arborists in Singapore.

During inspections, NParks' inspectors do a "comprehensive visual examination" of the tree crown, branches, trunk, and roots in order to assess the trees' health and stability.

Trees with possible defects are then subject to an additional in-depth inspection, which involves the use of diagnostic equipment to assess the internal condition of the tree, Lee said.

NParks works closely with agencies that manage trees

Starting in Nov. 2016, trees that are more than four metres wide are also subject to an annual in-depth inspection, as a precautionary measure in response to changing weather conditions.

Responding to MP Yip Hon Weng's question about how NParks works with town councils on the management of trees outside of parks and in HDB estates, Lee said that NParks works closely with agencies that manage trees, town councils, and land owners to advise them on tree care standards.

He added that NParks provides free professional training courses and seminars for tree care professionals in the private sector and public agencies that manage trees.

Other measures to reduce risk of tree failure

Lee also laid out other measures that NParks has taken to reduce the risk of tree failure.

First, NParks carries out targeted arboriculture treatments to improve trees' health and ability to withstand severe weather conditions. Trees are also pruned regularly to remove weak, dry, or overgrown branches, and to improve their structure and balance.

Additionally, NParks is progressively replacing tree species that are vulnerable to storms with hardier species.

Thirdly, NParks utilises technology to analyse risks and improve the inspection process; for example, NParks is piloting modelling techniques to understand the impact of adverse environmental conditions, such as strong winds, on the structural integrity of trees.

Through NParks' tree management programme, Lee said, the number of tree failure incidents has been reduced from 3,100 in 2000 to 339 in 2020, a reduction by almost a factor of nine.

However, Lee added:

"It is not possible to completely prevent tree-related incidents because trees are living organisms that can be affected by pests and diseases, as well as environmental conditions.

Even healthy and structurally-sound trees can fail during storm events due to exceptionally strong winds or heavy rainfall."

He also addressed the Marsiling Park incident, saying:

"We deeply regret the loss of life. Every one — death or injury — as a result of tree fall incidents is one too many.

[...] We’ll continue to press on, to keep up the work, and to ensure that our nature is safe and enjoyable for everyone."

Possibility of providing more structural support to trees

In a follow-up clarification, Soh asked whether the Ministry of National Development (MND) could consider implementing measures that improve the structural support of trees in parks and other areas with high human traffic — such as by using cables — or to tie trees so that they would fall away from human traffic.

Lee responded that NParks uses tree support systems for some trees, such as those that have reached maturity or that have known structural weaknesses.

For example, he said that there is a lychee tree in Novena that is more than 100 years old, which is supported by a permanent galvanised steel structure built to withstand the elements.

In other cases, such as a Palaquium tree in the Botanic Gardens, NParks uses cabling methods as a precautionary measure, to keep the tree from falling in the direction of the footpath.

However, Lee added that tree support systems have the potential to restrain young and semi-mature trees in their ability to grow, and could constrain their ability to naturally sway as a way to buffer the impact of strong winds.

Constraining a tree's natural movement could actually inadvertently weaken the tree's structure, Lee said.

He added that NParks will carefully study what situation structural supports can be used in, but also that they recognise that structures can pose safety issues if used without care in park settings frequented by people.

Members of the public with feedback on public trees or park facilities can contact NParks via its hotline at 1-800-471-7300, or through the OneService app.

For park-related accidents or incidents, the public should contact the police or the SCDF immediately, if there is an emergency, or the NParks hotline otherwise. Members of the public may also approach NParks officers who are stationed on-site at some parks during office hours.

Related stories:

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos via YouTube / MCI and Shin Min Daily. 

S$0.38 kaya & butter toast bun with any purchase at The Hainan Story on Mar. 8, 2021 for women

Promotion.

March 03, 2021, 03:27 PM

Johor crown prince hints he buying Valencia football club currently owned by S'porean billionaire Peter Lim

New owner for Valencia soon?

March 03, 2021, 03:21 PM

Tuas explosion: 4 out of 5 injured workers out of ICU, 3 who died to be flown home

The brother of one of the men killed, who also works in Singapore, will bring his brother's remains home to India.

March 03, 2021, 03:19 PM

Dependant's pass holders who want to work will have to apply for work pass instead of using letter of consent

From May 1, 2021, DP holders who wish to work in Singapore will have to apply for a relevant work pass such as an Employment Pass, S Pass, or work permit.

March 03, 2021, 03:09 PM

Paya Lebar spa has S$28+ passes for unlimited hot bath, sauna & steam room use after 8pm

Only until May 31.

March 03, 2021, 03:03 PM

MOM launches online tool to allow employees to measure how stressed they are at work

The ministry has also formed an Alliance for Action to help companies create workplaces to enable work-life harmony.

March 03, 2021, 02:48 PM

Progressive wage model expanded to food services & retail sectors, could cover up to 80,000 more local workers

The Tripartite Workgroup has agreed to extend the PWM to the food services and retail sectors.

March 03, 2021, 02:32 PM

SG United traineeship extended for another year, allowances to be increased for ITE & Poly grads

SGUnited Mid-Career Pathway Programmes also receives two enhancements.

March 03, 2021, 01:10 PM

2 French bulldogs up for adoption in S'pore as family can't bring them along when they leave by end-2021

They can only bring two senior dogs with them, leaving these two behind.

March 03, 2021, 12:40 PM

Casio S'pore launches G-Shock 'Gold Ingot' collection featuring gold metallic watches

If you need the extra huat.

March 03, 2021, 12:26 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.