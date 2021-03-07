Back

Students to be issued TraceTogether tokens by end-March

The schools will issue a request form.

Andrew Koay | March 07, 2021, 06:46 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Students will be able to collect TraceTogether tokens from their schools by the end of March 2021.

In an update on their website, the Ministry of Education (MOE) wrote that primary, secondary, junior college and Millenia Institute students who had not collected their tokens during the national distribution exercised would be issued one.

To collect their tokens, students will need their parent or guardian to raise a request using a form sent out by the school.

MOE's website currently states that the usage of TraceTogether tokens was not compulsory.

Guidelines had initially indicated that the gradual implementation of such measures would begin last December.

However, MOE later postponed the requirement of TraceTogether-only SafeEntry at schools as not all students were able to get their tokens in time.

On the current page on FAQs regarding Covid-19 concerns, MOE strongly encouraged all students to take part in Singapore's contact tracing effort by having either the token or app with them in schools.

Furthermore, students were encouraged to have their tokens with them in school as "they may not have access to their handphones all the time during classes or outdoor activities".

Students may still collect their Trace Together tokens at any of the community centres or clubs listed on the TokenGoWhere website if they missed the deadline to request for it.

Top image via Vivian Balakrishnan

S'porean actress Sheila Sim completes Positive Psychology Diploma with Jade Seah

Seah recounted how the pair would often share Hanjuku eggs from a convenience store during breaks until Sim became pregnant.

March 07, 2021, 06:59 PM

Foodpanda riders allegedly sent to Bedok Reservoir flat by loan sharks harassing debtors

Police are investigating.

March 07, 2021, 05:23 PM

SPF warns of scammers who take over your friends' WhatsApp accounts to scam you

Beware.

March 07, 2021, 04:54 PM

Neighbours alarmed by 'loud sound' & 'flare' after Jurong East swimming school mistakenly discards chlorine into sewer

Chlorine is very reactive to the germs and bacteria found in sewers.

March 07, 2021, 04:08 PM

Don Don Donki to open new outlet at Suntec City

Exciting.

March 07, 2021, 03:56 PM

13 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Mar. 7, all imported

Singapore has now reported 60,033 cases in total.

March 07, 2021, 03:36 PM

S'porean, 32, starts plant-based meal delivery service after Covid-19 disrupts campervan travel to Europe

How a change in diet leads to a business idea.

March 07, 2021, 03:32 PM

Ceiling at Northpoint City newly-opened eatery collapses, area now covered & barricaded

Whoa.

March 07, 2021, 02:40 PM

S'porean CEO who used to be a tiger dad: 'Raising a child is not like managing a business'

Former tiger dad has three important pieces of advice for his son.

March 07, 2021, 02:14 PM

Python in S'pore vomits intact rat while it's being rescued from drain

Couldn't finish its lunch.

March 07, 2021, 01:40 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.