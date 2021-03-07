Students to be issued TraceTogether tokens by end-March

Students will be able to collect TraceTogether tokens from their schools by the end of March 2021.

In an update on their website, the Ministry of Education (MOE) wrote that primary, secondary, junior college and Millenia Institute students who had not collected their tokens during the national distribution exercised would be issued one.

To collect their tokens, students will need their parent or guardian to raise a request using a form sent out by the school.

MOE's website currently states that the usage of TraceTogether tokens was not compulsory.

Guidelines had initially indicated that the gradual implementation of such measures would begin last December.

However, MOE later postponed the requirement of TraceTogether-only SafeEntry at schools as not all students were able to get their tokens in time.

On the current page on FAQs regarding Covid-19 concerns, MOE strongly encouraged all students to take part in Singapore's contact tracing effort by having either the token or app with them in schools.

Furthermore, students were encouraged to have their tokens with them in school as "they may not have access to their handphones all the time during classes or outdoor activities".

Students may still collect their Trace Together tokens at any of the community centres or clubs listed on the TokenGoWhere website if they missed the deadline to request for it.

