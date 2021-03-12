24-hour cafe & bistro near Rochor MRT serves decadent waffles, Ferris wheel shots & ribeye steaks

Night owls looking for a spot to chill out may be pleased to know there's a cafe bistro bar that offers free Wi-fi and sockets for charging.

Opened on Oct. 16, 2020, Tittle Tattle is located in front of a bus stop and is just a four-minute walk from Rochor MRT station.

Even if you don't think of yourself as a tittle-tattler, you can still appreciate their huge variety of menu items including over-the-top waffles and Ferris wheel shots.

Over-the-top waffles

Fans of over-the-top milkshakes may wish to check out the waffle version known as the Tittle Tattle Disaster (S$22).

A scoop of ice-cream wearing an ice-cream cone "hat" sits in the middle of a thick buttermilk Belgian waffle.

It is further topped with macarons, marshmallows, Kinder Bueno chunks, chopped strawberries, gem biscuits, lavender flower and icing sugar.

They also offer less "dramatic" waffle varieties like the Milo-themed Dinosaur Waffle (S$13) and peach-centric Peachy Plaster (S$14).

If you enjoy savoury over sweet, check out the Salmon Mentaiko Waffle (S$20).

The waffle is topped with a sous vide egg surrounded by smoked salmon slices, finished with a mentaiko sauce drizzle and a dash of parsley.

Alcoholic daredevils who are looking to literally light up their night may opt for the Flaming Desert (S$25).

What seems like an innocuous combination of a scoop of ice-cream, chopped strawberries, KitKat bars, and alcoholic chocolate, and icing sugar sitting atop the waffle becomes a flambé ("flamed" in French) dessert when alcohol is poured over it.

Ferris wheel shots

Elevate your shots game with the 12 Deadly Sins (S$108).

Served in a cute LED Ferris wheel tray that contradicts its intimidating name, we recommend sharing the shots with your friends unless you are confident of holding your liquor.

Ice cream challenge

Ice-cream fiends looking for a challenge or group of friends who are looking to share a variety of flavours may check out their new Ice Cream Challenge (S$29.80) that features eight scoops of ice-cream atop a waffle.

The assortment of ice-cream flavours are Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, Durian, Tutti Frutty, Thai Milk Tea, Rum and Raisin, and Coconut.

New cocktail potion

Looking like a potion prop straight out of the Harry Potter universe, a representative of Tittle Tattle told Mothership that this beautiful blue Love Hate Potion (S$22) will be launched tonight.

She shared that the cocktail is made of tequila, peach liquor, orange liquor, and crushed ice.

Other menu items

Besides desserts and alcoholic beverages, Tittle Tattle also serves a wide range of mains.

Australian Angus Grassfed Ribeye Steak (S$34) boasts a 200g ribeye seasoned with Himalayan pink salt, black pepper, and rosemary, served with potato wedges and house sauce.

The Mexican Chicken Drumlets (S$12 for 6 pieces) are perfect bar snacks to pair with your drinks.

Breakfast and brunch lovers are not forgotten either.

Serving a variety of all-day brunch dishes, the Tittle Tattle Breakfast (S$24) stands out as a crowd favourite, featuring chorizo, bacon, scrambled eggs, sautéed mushrooms, ciabatta bread, and mixed salad.

Interior

Tittle Tattle also sports cute neon lights and a retro jukebox that plays popular tunes.

Perfect for those who prefer to work and eat after dark.

Tittle Tattle

Address: 183 Selegie Road, #01-03, Singapore 188320

Opening hours: 24/7, daily

Top images by @tittletattlesg on Instagram.