Delivery rider receives S$2 tip & handwritten note despite late delivery

It's not uncommon for food delivery riders to be admonished by customers when they do not manage to deliver food on time.

This is why a foodpanda delivery rider was pleasantly surprised when she not only received a tip after a late delivery, but also a handwritten note.

His actions made her day

In a Facebook post, the rider thanked the customer, saying that it was rare for her to encounter customers who respect food delivery riders, who try their best to be on time, and ensure that the food is in condition upon delivery.

She described being more than 15 minutes late, but still receiving a S$2 tip, and a handwritten note, thanking her for the delivery, and telling her to ride safely.

In addition, she also said that the customer told her to "take her time" and "be safe", after she informed him that she would be late.

The rider said that this was her first time receiving such a note and tip, despite delivering the food late, and that his actions made her day.

While she would have preferred to thank him in person through the foodpanda platform, she noted that she was unable to contact him after completing the order.

Top image via Alyssa Thy/Facebook and foodpanda.