Body of 57-year-old woman found in Tiong Bahru flat, police investigating unnatural death

She was found in a unit at Block 10A Boon Tiong Toad.

Syahindah Ishak | March 04, 2021, 09:06 PM

A 57-year-old woman was pronounced dead in a Tiong Bahru flat on Thursday (March 4) morning.

Pronounced dead at scene

Responding to queries from Mothership, the police said that they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at Block 10A Boon Tiong Road at 10:12am on March 4, 2021.

Image via Google StreetView.

Police found the woman lying motionless in a unit at the said location.

She was subsequently pronounced dead at scene by a paramedic.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Lived alone

A resident that Today spoke to said that the woman recently lived alone.

However, a younger man and woman would live with her sometimes.

He also said that he was not close to the woman and did not know her name.

But he added, as reported by Today, that the woman was a "friendly person" who is "always willing to talk".

Top image via Google StreeView.

