S$0.38 kaya & butter toast bun with any purchase at The Hainan Story on Mar. 8, 2021 for women

Promotion.

Karen Lui | March 03, 2021, 03:27 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

International Women's Day falls on Mar. 8, 2021.

To celebrate this day, The Hainan Story is offering a deal featuring S$0.38 kaya toast for women on Mar. 8.

Image by The Hainan Story.

S$0.38 kaya toast

Those under the demographic can get a Gula Melaka Kaya and Butter Toast Bun for S$0.38 with any purchase.

No minimum spending is required so you can just buy a hot Kopi (S$1.80) to enjoy the promotion.

Present your payment receipt to staff to collect the voucher for redemption at the drinks counter.

Each person is limited to one redemption.

Image by The Hainan Story.

Image by The Hainan Story.

Other menu items

Non-coffee drinkers may opt for Teh (S$1.80), Milo (S$2), or Chinese Tea (S$2).

Cold beverages are also available.

Another snack, besides toast, is the Hainanese Englishman Egg Tart (S$2 per piece, S$3.60/two, S$6.40/four).

Photo by The Hainan Story's Instagram.

If you're looking to have a proper meal, check out their Newspaper Hainanese Curry Rice (starts from S$6.80) that is available in six varieties.

Photo by The Hainan Story's Instagram.

Otherwise, there's the Laksa with Hainanese Steamed Chicken (S$8.50).

Photo by The Hainan Story's Instagram.

Besides Hainanese delicacies, the 5-in-1 multi-brand restaurant also offers dishes from Ah Chiang's Porridge, Wee Nam Lee Chicken Rice, and Uncle Robert Western Food.

The Hainan Story

Address: 17 Petir Rd, #01-15/16 Hillion Mall, Singapore 678278

Opening hours: 7:30am - 9:30pm

Top images by The Hainan Story.

