Halal-certified cafe, with tables overlooking Our Tampines Hub's pitch, launches Tampines Rovers special menu

Residents living in the east are on the lookout for a different dining experience, here's something for you.

A halal-certified cafe, The Co-op, at Our Tampines Hub recently launched a new menu inspired by Tampines' very own football club — Tampines Rovers.

New menu inspired by Tampines Rovers

This will be a permanent menu at the cafe, presenting three new mains. The names of these dishes are named by Tampines Rovers players and the chef incorporated elements in the dishes to reflect the diversity of the soccer team.

Here's what you can expect:

Yellow Brigade (S$16.90)

Fettuccine egg pasta with prawn laksa sauce, accompanied by herb crusted scallop, grilled prawn thermidor:

Cheeky Rovers (S$20.90)

Braised beef cheek with rendang sauce, accompanied by rosemary potatoes, grilled asparagus, confit button mushrooms and herb crust baked tomatoes:

What a Catch! (S$24.90)

Miso glaze on an Atlantic cod fillet with sauté spinach and yellow cous-cous:

New snack and drink

The menu also includes a new snack choice called the Stagged Fries, priced at S$12.90.

The battered fries come with beef ragù sauce and cheese sauce:

The cafe also introduced a Chai coffee that comes with a tinge of cinnamon at S$5 (S$6 for iced Chai coffee), named "Shot on Goal".

Indoor seating with a view of the pitch

The cafe, under the Black Hole Group, is located at Level 3 of Our Tampines Hub.

It has recently reopened after some renovations.

A unique feature of the place is the seating area that faces the pitch:

Here's the view you are treated to:

Pretty cool.

Top photo by The Co-op and Lim Wei Xiang.