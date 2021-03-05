Tiong Bahru eatery ordered to close for 10 days after diners 'verbalise auspicious sayings' during lo hei

A restaurant in Tiong Bahru which allowed customers to verbalise auspicious sayings during lo hei, followed by toasting, has been ordered to close for 10 days, from Feb. 25 to Mar. 6, 2021, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) on Mar. 5.

The restaurant, Tasty Loong, located at Link Hotel in Tiong Bahru, also failed to minimise physical interactions between customers and staff on Feb. 20.

Vocalisation during lo hei not allowed

In Jan. 2021, new Covid-19 restrictions were introduced ahead of Chinese New Year.

These included a cap of eight visitors at each household per day, and a ban on verbalising auspicious phrases during lo hei at F&B outlets.

Diners would also need to wear masks during lo hei.

The new regulations were phrased in a way that covered both auspicious and inauspicious sayings.

Tasty Loong apologises

Tasty Loong's Tiong Bahru outlet announced its closure on Facebook, apologising for a "lack of conscientious".

Tasty Loong said that it took "full responsibility" for the breach, and said that its staff had tried to dissuade customers from mingling across different tables, but were ultimately not able to stop them.

It said that it would contact affected customers regarding upcoming reservations, and directed customers to a second Tasty Loong outlet, located at ORTO in Khatib.

Stepped-up inspections during CNY

Another outlet ordered to close was Club Peaches at Concorde Shopping Mall along Orchard Road.

It was found to have engaged hostesses who intermingled with different groups of patrons on Feb. 26.

Thus, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) issued an order requiring the operator to close for 20 days from Feb. 27 to Mar. 18, 2021.

This was Club Peaches' second offence after being previously fined S$1,000 for seating more than five at a table during Phase Two, and providing games to patrons on Dec. 18, 2020, which contravened the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.

F&B outlets failed to keep distance between diners and conduct temperature checks

These F&B outlets were also fined $1,000 each for seating groups of diners less than one metre apart, and failing to conduct temperature checks prior to admitting customers:

RedDot Brewhouse Pte Ltd, Blk 25A Dempsey Road Rocky Master, 402 Orchard Road, #01-02/03 Wine Trade, 41 Cuppage Road

MSE said that the breaches were detected as part of stepped-up inspections to ensure compliance with Safe Management Measures (SMMs) during the Lunar New Year period, which involved "regular checks" on F&B premises, malls, and other public spaces.

In early Feb., six other eateries were ordered to close after these stepped-up inspections uncovered breaches.

Fines of S$14,000 and S$4,000 meted out

MSE also said that two F&B operators that had previously been charged in court for offences under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020 have been found guilty of their charges and fined.

Invincible (BBCM) Pte. Ltd. was fined S$14,000 for failing to ensure safe distancing between customers and allowing consumption of liquor after 10:30 pm.

Mark Enterprise Ptd. Ltd. was fined $4,000 for continuing business operations despite being issued an order to close its premises.

