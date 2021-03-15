Tampines Town Council had the worst score in MND's FY2019 management report

The Ministry of National Development (MND) has published the town council management report for the financial year of 2019, covering Apr. 2019 to Mar. 2020.

Most town councils scored green in all categories, Tampines scored amber in two

According to a press release by the ministry, town councils were assessed across five categories, using three colour bands, based on measurable criteria submitted by the town councils and their auditors.

A table showed that most town councils scored green in all categories with the exception of Aljunied-Hougang and Tampines which scored amber for estate maintenance, and Chua Chu Kang which scored amber for Service and Conservancy Charges (S&CC) arrears management.

In addition, Tampines Town Council also scored amber for corporate governance during the same period.

Why did Tampines Town Council score amber on two fronts?

With regard to the estate maintenance category, MND explained that in general, town councils which had less than four counts of maintenance observations per block scored green.

Meanwhile, the amber score was given to town councils which had four to less than eight counts of maintenance observations per block.

As for the corporate governance amber score, MND said that this was due to one count of Tampines Town Council not complying with the Town Council Financial Rules.

The instance in question was an under-transfer of the amount due for the sinking and lift replacement funds for one quarter, as a result of a computation error.

The shortfall was rectified by the town council in the next quarterly transfer when it discovered the error.

As for Chua Chu Kang Town Council's amber rating for S&CC arrears management, MND explained that the town council had between 40 per cent to less than 50 per cent of the monthly collectible S&CC for the town overdue, while households that owed arrears for three months or more remained at less than four in 100 households.

Management report for FY2020 is suspended

MND further pointed out that the management report for the financial year of 2020, beginning from Apr. 2020 to Mar. 2021, will not be published as a result of the disruption faced by town councils during the circuit breaker period and the changes that have occurred following the 2020 General Election.

In addition, the suspension also allows for clear accountability of results once the assessment resumes for the financial year of 2021, beginning on April 2021.

On the matter of the town councils' audited financial statements for FY2019, MND noted that all town councils had unqualified financial statements for the period.

The presentation of the statements to parliament was also delayed as a result of MND granting the town councils a two-month extension of the deadline, from Sep. 30, 2020, to Nov. 30, 2020, in light of the circuit breaker period.

