Japanese egg concept cafe Tamago-en giving away 6,000 fresh eggs to celebrate launch of new menu

Japanese egg concept cafe Tamago-en recently opened its ninth outlet at Vivocity earlier this month on March 5.

Along with the launch of a new grand menu today (Mar. 29), Tamago-en is giving away 6,000 fresh eggs from Okinawa to customers.

Egg giveaway

With every S$50 spent in a single receipt, customers will receive a complimentary tray of six eggs.

Egg giveaway is limited to 30 trays per day at each outlet.

The giveaway is available at all nine outlets, while stocks last.

The dates for the giveaway will be announced on their social media pages.

Procured from Okinawa farms, the eggs undergo UV sterilisation, allowing them to be consumed raw.

Tamago-en is selling these fresh eggs at S$5.80 for a tray of six eggs and S$8.80 for a tray of 10.

New grand menu

If you are interested in its new grand menu, it includes new varieties of their raw egg and rice specialty known as Tamago Kake Gohan (TKG).

The three new varieties of TKG are Saikoro Steak with Mushrooms TKG ($14.90), Teriyaki Chicken with Broccoli TKG ($11.50), and Unagi Tamago TKG ($12.90).

A new addition to the donburi section is the Unatama Don (S$15.90).

Served with miso soup and Japanese pickles, unagi, simmered egg and onion sits in the bowl with Japanese rice.

There is also the Beef Hamburg Teppan (S$16.90) served on a hot plate with steamed butter rice, broccoli, baby carrots, and fresh egg yolk.

Choose between the demi-glace, cream or tomato sauce.

If you prefer noodles, check out the Soboro Kimchi Udon (S$10.50) that features inaniwa udon served with a minced pork stew topped with fresh egg yolk, kimchi, radish sprouts, spring onions.

You can also enjoy the same inaniwa udon with beef.

The Wagyu Tendon Tsukimi Tororo Udon (S$12.90) is served in bonito broth topped with wagyu beef tendons, grated Japanese yam and fresh egg yolk.

If you can't get enough of Japanese soufflé pancakes, Tamago-en has added two soufflé pancake varieties to their menu.

The Grape Souffle Pancake (S$13.50) is topped with fresh cream, purple and green grapes, and a side of homemade blueberry cream cheese.

Boba lovers may prefer the Mango Souffle Pancake (S$13.90) that is topped with fresh cream, coconut milk, boba, and a slice of fresh mango.

Tamago-en outlets

1. 313 Somerset

Address: 313 Orchard Road, #B3-25/26/27, Singapore 238895

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

2. Chinatown Point

Address: 133 New Bridge Road, #01-44, Singapore 059413

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

3. Nex

Address: 23 Serangoon Central, #02-K5/K6, Singapore 556083

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

4. Northpoint City

Address: 930 Yishun Ave 2, #01-47, Singapore 059413

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

5. Novena Square

Address: 238 Thomson Road, #01-89, Singapore 307683

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

6. Plaza Singapura

Address: 68 Orchard Road, #B1-08, Singapore 238839

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

7. Suntec City

Address: 3 Temasek Boulevard, #B1-170/171, Singapore 038983

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

8. Tampines Mall

Address: 4 Tampines Central 5, #B1-10, Singapore 529510

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

9. Vivo City

Address: 1 Harbourfront, #B2-27/27A, Singapore 098585

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

Top images by Tamago-en.