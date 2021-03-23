Sushiro diners in Taiwan leave heaps of sushi rice uneaten after free salmon promotion

Heaps of uneaten sushi rice are the inevitable result of a free sushi promotion by Sushiro in Taiwan.

The conveyor belt sushi restaurant had offered an all-you-can-eat sushi meal for those whose official names contained “Gui Yu”, along with five of their friends. "Gui Yu" is the Chinese term for salmon.

Photos of the carnage were uploaded on Facebook on Mar. 19, a day after the promotion ended.

Some of the photos show sushi plates piled high on the tables, with lumps of sushi rice left untouched.

Evidently, the diners had prioritised consumption of the sushi toppings, such as seafood and fish, and opted to leave the carbs behind.

It's not clear whether Sushiro had imposed a wastage fee for uneaten food.

Many changed their names for the promotion

The two-day promotion led to many opportunistic diners in Taiwan changing their names, including one who was told that he would be permanently stuck with his chosen name of "Zhang Salmon Dream" as he had used up the maximum number of chances to change his name.

He was later informed that he had one final opportunity to rename himself, however.

Related stories:

Top image via 靠北壽司郎 on Facebook