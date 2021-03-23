Back

Sushiro diners in Taiwan leave heaps of sushi rice uneaten after free salmon promotion

Cutting down carbs.

Nigel Chua | March 23, 2021, 01:51 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 13 June 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Heaps of uneaten sushi rice are the inevitable result of a free sushi promotion by Sushiro in Taiwan.

The conveyor belt sushi restaurant had offered an all-you-can-eat sushi meal for those whose official names contained “Gui Yu”, along with five of their friends. "Gui Yu" is the Chinese term for salmon.

Photos of the carnage were uploaded on Facebook on Mar. 19, a day after the promotion ended.

A signboard advertising the promotion can be seen at the edge of the table. Photo via 靠北壽司郎 on Facebook.

Some of the photos show sushi plates piled high on the tables, with lumps of sushi rice left untouched.

Photo via 靠北壽司郎 on Facebook.

Evidently, the diners had prioritised consumption of the sushi toppings, such as seafood and fish, and opted to leave the carbs behind.

It's not clear whether Sushiro had imposed a wastage fee for uneaten food.

Many changed their names for the promotion

The two-day promotion led to many opportunistic diners in Taiwan changing their names, including one who was told that he would be permanently stuck with his chosen name of "Zhang Salmon Dream" as he had used up the maximum number of chances to change his name.

He was later informed that he had one final opportunity to rename himself, however.

Related stories:

Top image via 靠北壽司郎 on Facebook

US, UK, EU & Canada sanction Chinese officials for 'serious human rights abuses' in Xinjiang

China responded with sanctions of their own.

March 23, 2021, 01:21 PM

Man in Indonesia 'eats' 4 bags of salt without any water for TikTok

Do not try this at home, at school, at work, or anywhere else.

March 23, 2021, 12:28 PM

People around the world have been admiring sakura blossoms for more than 100 years. Here’s why.

Cannot fly to Japan but still can celebrate hanami.

March 23, 2021, 11:56 AM

Man calls for help after getting stuck in drain with water up to his chest during hike along BKE

He had to be pulled up using a rope.

March 23, 2021, 11:55 AM

Over 1,000 vapes & 25,000 vape pods seized in S'pore's largest vape haul

E-vaporisers are prohibited in Singapore.

March 23, 2021, 11:43 AM

Joo Chiat restaurant sells Hainanese-style Western fare like oxtail stew & braised lamb shank

Nice.

March 23, 2021, 10:46 AM

Zack Snyder's Justice League scored a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Here's how it differs from the 2017 version.

They said the age of heroes would never come again.

March 23, 2021, 10:44 AM

S'pore homeowners renting out their HDBs for up to S$350/hr to filmmakers

Extremely detailed listings including 360° photos.

March 23, 2021, 10:39 AM

Woman carried over S$20,000 in cash into S'pore 27 times, fined S$18,000 for not declaring

She was convicted on March 22.

March 23, 2021, 10:32 AM

Covid-19 RNA found in wastewater of NUS hostel, residents to be swabbed as precaution

Found at UTown Residence North Tower.

March 23, 2021, 10:12 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.