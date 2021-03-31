Back

MRT station staff will start carrying signs to remind commuters not to talk on public transport

A gentle reminder.

Jane Zhang | March 31, 2021, 02:01 PM

Remember when we were all instructed to refrain from talking to others or on the phone when taking public transport, back in June 2020?

SMRT is now taking steps to actively remind commuters of this instruction.

Staff will carry placards

SMRT announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Mar. 30) that starting Mar. 31, station staff will hold up placards that read "Please Refrain From Talking".

Photo via Facebook / SMRT.

"Commuters might forget every now and then, and we would like to courteously remind them to help keep our public transport safe through this initiative," wrote SMRT.

Many supportive, some scepticism

Many Facebook users voiced their support for the initiative on SMRT's Facebook post.

Some others, however, voiced their scepticism at the effectiveness of the placards:

You can see SMRT's Facebook post here:

Top photo via Facebook / SMRT and LTA. 

