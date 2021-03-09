Starbucks S'pore to launch pastel green Siren drinkware collection for 50th anniversary

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Starbucks is launching a collection on Mar. 10, 2021 to commemorate its 50th anniversary.
Items mostly feature the coffee chain's siren mascot in a sea of pastel green.
You'll be able to find them in Starbucks stores, as well as on LazMall and ShopeeMall from 12pm.
Here are some conversions to note:
8oz = ~237ml
10oz = ~296ml
12oz = ~355ml
13oz = ~384ml
16oz = ~473ml
18oz = ~532ml
20oz = ~591ml
24oz = ~710ml
24.5oz = ~725ml
Highlights from the collection
The glass mug (12oz) is probably the prettiest piece from the collection:
As always, there's also a range of tumblers and bottles.
The merchandise appear to be already available overseas, with variations in design.
Top image via @alohapuy and @sylvia_wsww on Instagram
