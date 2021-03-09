Back

Starbucks S'pore to launch pastel green Siren drinkware collection for 50th anniversary

Shiny.

Mandy How | March 09, 2021, 07:17 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Starbucks is launching a collection on Mar. 10, 2021 to commemorate its 50th anniversary.

Items mostly feature the coffee chain's siren mascot in a sea of pastel green.

You'll be able to find them in Starbucks stores, as well as on LazMall and ShopeeMall from 12pm.

Here are some conversions to note:

8oz = ~237ml

10oz = ~296ml

12oz = ~355ml

13oz = ~384ml

16oz = ~473ml

18oz = ~532ml

20oz = ~591ml

24oz = ~710ml

24.5oz = ~725ml

Highlights from the collection

The glass mug (12oz) is probably the prettiest piece from the collection:

SS$26.90. Photo via Starbucks Singapore.

Photo via Starbucks Singapore

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by NicoleC (@itsamomslifee)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @sylvia_wsww

As always, there's also a range of tumblers and bottles.

120oz, S$35.90. Photo via Starbucks Singapore.

Photo via Starbucks Singapore

16oz, S$45.90. Photo via Starbucks Singapore.

16oz, S$45.90. Photo via Starbucks Singapore.

10oz, S$41.90. Photo via Starbucks Singapore.

The merchandise appear to be already available overseas, with variations in design.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nattapon Chaitree (@chef_rut)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Aloha Puy (@alohapuy)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bargains//deals//Shopping// (@shoesandchampers)

Top image via @alohapuy and @sylvia_wsww on Instagram

'I am sorry for my negligence': Jaime Teo on underpaying Twelve Cupcakes foreign employees

She was fined S$65,000 on Tuesday (Mar. 8).

March 09, 2021, 07:00 PM

Foodpanda customer in S'pore gets chicken rice but no chicken & stock customer service replies

Customer told to pay for chicken rice without chicken.

March 09, 2021, 06:51 PM

Japanese, who discovered Milo in 2020, go crazy when new Milo kiosk opens in Tokyo train station

They put fruit inside their Milo.

March 09, 2021, 06:00 PM

Student who returned from UK with flu-like symptoms on trial for exposing public to risk of Covid-19

The prosecution has criticised the student's behaviour as "abhorrent."

March 09, 2021, 05:35 PM

'Mentaiko' along S'pore reservoir edge are golden apple snails' pink eggs

Listed among the top 100 most invasive species in the world.

March 09, 2021, 05:08 PM

Jaime Teo fined S$65,000 for underpaying Twelve Cupcakes foreign employees S$98,900 over 3 years

The money owed to the workers has still not been paid.

March 09, 2021, 05:03 PM

Chantalle Ng shares audition footage for 'My Star Bride' in rare behind-the-scenes peek

Fans noted that her accent and acting have improved from the clips.

March 09, 2021, 04:30 PM

Sunset seen by Yew Tee residents looks like Armageddon or scene at end of beautiful movie

Fireball.

March 09, 2021, 04:28 PM

1 female guest per group dines free at Pan Pacific Hotels restaurants from Mar. 8 - 12, 2021

With a minimum of two adult diners.

March 09, 2021, 04:17 PM

6 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Mar. 9, no community cases

Further updates will be shared later in the evening.

March 09, 2021, 03:41 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.