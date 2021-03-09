Starbucks S'pore to launch pastel green Siren drinkware collection for 50th anniversary

Starbucks is launching a collection on Mar. 10, 2021 to commemorate its 50th anniversary.

Items mostly feature the coffee chain's siren mascot in a sea of pastel green.

You'll be able to find them in Starbucks stores, as well as on LazMall and ShopeeMall from 12pm.

Here are some conversions to note:

8oz = ~237ml

10oz = ~296ml

12oz = ~355ml

13oz = ~384ml

16oz = ~473ml

18oz = ~532ml

20oz = ~591ml

24oz = ~710ml

24.5oz = ~725ml

Highlights from the collection

The glass mug (12oz) is probably the prettiest piece from the collection:

As always, there's also a range of tumblers and bottles.

The merchandise appear to be already available overseas, with variations in design.

Top image via @alohapuy and @sylvia_wsww on Instagram