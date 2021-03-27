Adorable BT21 pouches & cup holders available exclusively with Singtel from Mar. to May

Here’s some good news if you’re a BTS fan -- from now to May 31, 2021, Singtel is giving away limited BT21-themed merchandise with purchases of any Singtel prepaid hi! SIM Card or selected data plans.

The exclusive merchandise consists of cup holders, drawstring pouches and regular pouches, each featuring one of the seven BT21 characters.

What’s BT21?

If you're unfamiliar with the BT21 characters, they are the cartoon characters created by Line Friends and Korean boyband BTS.

Each character represents a member of the boyband, with the half-grey, half-white character representing fans.

Cup holders for March:

Drawstring pouches for April:

Pouches for May:

Details

Here are the periods of availability for each merchandise:

Cup holders: Now - Mar 31, 2021

Drawstring pouches: Apr. 1 - 30, 2021

Pouch: May 1 - 31, 2021

You can get your hands on these by purchasing a hi! SIM card online from the Singtel website, Lazada, Shopee or Qoo10, with free delivery. The designs for online purchases are given at random.

You can also get the hi! SIM Card and BT21 merchandise instantly at any Singtel Shop, Singtel Exclusive Retailer, 7-Eleven or Cheers outlet.

The Singtel prepaid hi! SIM cards start from S$8, and come with up to 11GB free data. These can be used for extra data and talktime, as well as for secondary devices such as tablets or a second phone.

If you are already a Singtel prepaid user, you can also get your hands on the merchandise by topping up with any of these data plans: S$25 for 20GB / S$30 for 40GB / S$35 for 60GB.

And if you are a K-drama/Korean film lover, both the SIM cards and data plans also provide free Viu Premium access for 30 days which you can use to enjoy your favourite shows at Full HD quality, with no ads and unlimited downloads.

The BT21 merchandise is available while stocks last and you can find more information here.

