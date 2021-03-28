Here are four 2D1N Singapoliday itineraries with activities like Sidecars Heritage Tours, Graffiti spray painting, and more

It’s not just you; we’re all itching to travel. And we still haven’t a clue when international travel might recommence.

If you’d like to give this domestic travel thing a shot, why not go all out with it? Thanks to the breadth of Singapore’s culture and the ingenuity of local businesses, there’s actually a lot of Singapore to discover.

Are you wondering how to spruce up your Singapoliday weekend? Pick one of these 2D1N itineraries, which will appeal to different interests and personalities.

Itinerary for Urban Adventurers

Bored of the same sights and sounds? This itinerary will take you off the beaten path to experience Singapore in thrilling new ways.

Day 1

Singapore Sidecars Heritage Tours

Start your day by whizzing through storied streets on the Singapore Sidecars Heritage Tour. Even if you’ve seen every nook and cranny of Singapore, we bet you haven’t seen Singapore from on board a Vespa/sidecar.

Singapore Sidecars offers different tours of vivacious districts that are bursting with culture. You can even book a tour with this off-kilter tour company to celebrate a special occasion like a birthday or engagement.

Total Price: From S$160 for one-hour tour, S$320 for two-hour tour

Meeting Point: Varies depending on the route chosen

Operating Hours: Tours run daily by appointment

Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Experience by Hologate Singapore

After that fast, furious and physical adventure, dive into a hyper-realistic virtual reality (VR) odyssey. If you haven’t tried immersive VR gaming before, VR Game Experience by Hologate Singapore is the place to pop your cherry.

You'll see a different side of your family and friends when you take on riveting VR challenges alongside them. Save yourselves from a zombie apocalypse, fight off alien spaceships and play Angry Birds in virtual reality!

Total Price: From S$15.25

Address: Funan #04-K01

Operating Hours: Monday - Sunday, 10am - 10pm

Singapore Flyer

As the sun sets over Central Singapore, take in a bird’s-eye view of Singapore aboard the Singapore Flyer. Asia's largest observation wheel takes its guests 165 metres above ground, in interactive capsules that showcase Singapore’s evolution over the past 700 years.

Instead of the standard Singapore Flyer ticket, book a ‘Singapore Flyer Sky Dining’ ticket for you and your loved ones. Great for celebrations and intimate date nights, this package entitles you to a four-course meal, which you can enjoy as the wheel makes two rotations.

Total Price: From S$35

Address: 30 Raffles Avenue

Operating Hours: Thursday - Sunday, 2pm - 10pm

Lloyd’s Inn

Lloyd’s Inn is a popular spot for staycations -- you might recognise it from your influencer friends’ Instagram photos. Nestled in a serene corner of the Orchard Road district, this nature-themed inn has tranquil chill-out spots in its garden and on its rooftop.

Its current promotional package includes complimentary breakfast and a discount at nearby Artisan Boulangerie Co.

Total Price: From S$189

Address: 2 Lloyd Road

Day 2

Fat Cat Arcade

You’ll love reminiscing the 80s and 90s at Fat Cat Arcade, which has an outlet along Orchard Road. Suitable for both the young and the young at heart, this child-friendly amusement centre boasts over 100 modern and retro arcade machines.

Win your date a soft toy from one of Fat Cat Arcade’s many claw machines. If you play hard, you'll be rewarded — accumulate points then take your pick from over 500 different prizes. Fat Cat Arcade also has branches in Djitsun Mall Bedok and Hillion Mall.

Total Price: 60 tokens for S$10.30

Address: 313 Orchard Road #05-05; Djitsun Mall #02-01; Hillion Mall #01-28

Operating Hours of Orchard branch: Sunday - Thursday, 11am - 11pm

Friday, Saturday, public holidays and public holiday eves, 11am-1am

Lobster Air

After all that fun, treat yourself to a sumptuous seafood meal at Lobster Air, an air travel-themed restaurant. Take your pick from Business Class, First Class lunch or dinner sets, along with a menu that comprises baked lobster, lobster toast, lobster pasta, avocado eggs benedict, oysters and more.

Lobster Air hires aviation industry workers who have been grounded by travel restrictions. Also, aviation industry workers who dine at Lobster Air are entitled to discounts.

Total Price: $100 voucher at S$85, set meals from S$98

Address: 371 Beach Road #02-36

Operating Hours: Monday - Friday, 11am - 3pm, 6pm - 10.30pm

Saturday - Sunday, 10am - 3pm, 6pm - 10.30pm

Itinerary for History and Culture Buffs

Discover the rich cultural tapestry of our country. This itinerary will take you on a walk through time as you bear witness to the evolution of Singapore.

Day 1

Singapore River Cruise

You might have seen all three quays of the Singapore River, maybe even read all the plaques describing the river’s rich history, but have you seen our iconic waterway by bumboat?

The Singapore River Cruise invites you to step aboard the traditional vessel that many early settlers rode to this trading port. Learn more about the river and its surrounding buildings on this 40-minute cruise.

Total Price: S$20

Address: Clarke Quay Jetty (beside Hooters)

Operating Hours: Monday - Thursday, 1pm - 11pm

Friday - Sunday, 10am - 9pm

Colonial Charms of the City Around City Hall Walking Tour

You’ll love discovering the Civic District with a knowledgeable tour guide. On the Colonial Charms of the City Around City Hall Walking Tour, you’ll enjoy the architectural details of historic buildings like the Old Parliament Building and Capitol Theatre, as your guide recounts the history of this storied quarter.

Total Price: S$30

Meeting Point: City Hall MRT Exit B

Operating Hours: 5pm - 7pm daily

The Fullerton Hotel

After this eye-opening tour, consider relaxing in a room in the highly acclaimed Fullerton Hotel Singapore. Back when this captivating building functioned as the first post office of Singapore, it was known as “Mile Zero”, from which the urban planning of the rest of Singapore was calibrated.

The Fullerton Hotel’s various staycation packages include complimentary food, drinks, dining credits, tours, late checkout and even glamping options, which are perfect for families with young children.

Total Price: From S$338

Address: 1 Fullerton Square

Day 2

Singapore Historical and Culture Bike Tour

If you’d like to get some exercise while rediscovering our multifaceted city, sign up for the Singapore Bike and Bites Heritage District Tour, which will bring you across Chinatown, Clarke Quay, Kampong Gelam, Little India, Merlion Park and more.

Your tour leader will make stops at historic landmarks and hidden gems to tell you about their significance and let you take cool photos. You’ll even make stops to taste some local-favorite food wto keep you fuelled for the ride.

Total Price: S$85

Meeting Point: 462 Crawford Lane #01-57

Operating Hours: 2 - 5pm daily

National Gallery Singapore

National Gallery Singapore showcases the best of Southeast Asian art and history using modern technology. Visitors can pre-book guided tours around this interactive gallery, which houses the world’s largest display of Southeast Asian modern art.

Current exhibitions here include Siapa Nama Kamu? Art in Singapore since the 19th Century, which illustrates how art has often been used to draw attention to pertinent Singaporean topics, and City Hall: If Walls Could Talk, which recounts the evolution of this district through multisensorial special effect and displays.

Prices: Entry is free for Singaporeans and PRs. For non-Singaporeans and non-PRs, it’s S$15 for general admission. You can also book the Family Artful Conversation: Amazing World We Live In Tour for S$35 and the Former Supreme Court: Unseen, Unheard Back-of-house Tour for S$15.

Address: 1 St Andrew’s Road

Operating Hours: Saturday - Thursday 10am - 7pm

Itinerary for Sports Enthusiasts

Follow this itinerary if you’d like to discover new sports. Work up a sweat while seeing different facets of Singapore, then treat yourself to good food and chic, comfy accommodation.

Day 1

Round Ketam Kayaking Adventure in Pulau Ubin Singapore

Fancy kayaking around Pulau Ubin with a knowledgeable guide? When you embark on this aquatic expedition with the friendly and hospitable guides of Asian Detours, they will show you the diverse flora and fauna that inhabit this island and its surrounding waters.

We loved admiring Ubin’s rustic buildings, intriguing landmarks, traditional, modern kelongs (offshore stilt houses) and the island’s ravishing view of Singapore’s north-eastern coast.

Total Price: S$102

Meeting point: Ubin HQ, House no. 34

Operating Hours: 9am - 2pm daily

Nasi Lemak at Changi Village

Afterwards, refuel at Changi Village, which is home to famous nasi lemak stalls like Changi Famous Nasi Lemak, International Nasi Lemak and Mizzy Corner. Savour the coconut and pandan notes of this traditional rice dish, which is served with flavourful sambal chilli and delicious side dishes of your choice.

Total Price: S$10 or less

Address: 2 Changi Village Road

Operating Hours: Monday - Thursday, 6am - 2am

Friday 6am - 12am

Open 24 hours on Saturdays and Sundays

Katapult Trampoline Park

After your lunch is fully digested, a high-octane adventure awaits at Katapult Trampoline Park. Besides learning aerial tricks on over 30 trampolines, this thrilling venue also welcomes guests to tackle a rock wall, play dodgeball and basketball on trampolines, learn how to wall run, and enjoy the unparalleled adrenaline rush of bag jumps and free falls.

Total Price: From S$14.45

Address: 81 Jalan Chencharu #01-11

Operating Hours: Monday, 12pm - 7pm

Tuesday - Friday, 10am - 7pm

Saturday - Sunday, 10am - 7pm

Changi Cove

Water babies and beach bums will love Changi Cove. From this stylish contemporary hotel housed within a delicately restored heritage building, you can stroll to nearby Changi Beach or Changi Beach Club.

Total Price: From S$199

Address: 351 Cranwell Road

Day 2

Cycling Tour around Singapore River and Iconic Sights

For an exhilarating and educational experience of our eclectic city, sign up for the Cycling Tour around Singapore River and Iconic Sights. Starting from Marina Boulevard, a professional guide will bring you to monuments and neighbourhoods that are intertwined with the history of Singapore. This tour package includes bike rental and a helmet for each participant.

Total Price: S$95.25

Meeting Point: 11 Marina Boulevard (Red Dot Design Museum)

Operating Hours: 8.30am - 12pm daily

Itinerary for Art and Design Aficionados

Embark on a trail that showcases the diversity of Singapore’s arts scene. This itinerary sheds light on the mechanics of amusing antiques and cutting-edge innovations, and will teach you the techniques of age-old and modern art forms.

Day 1

Singapore Musical Box Museum

Follow the chirping of birds to the Singapore Musical Box Museum, a lesser-known museum that showcases the painstaking craftsmanship and innovative technology of music boxes.

You'll love the dozens of ancient music boxes of this gallery, which is housed within Thian Hock Keng, a two-century-old Hokkien temple. Afterwards, treat yourself to delicious Peranakan kueh in the museum's cafe, Chong Wen Ge Cafe.

Total Price: From S$10

Address: 168 Telok Ayer Street

Operating Hours: 10am - 5pm daily

Closed on Tuesdays and Sundays

Red Dot Design Museum

Returning to the Red Dot Design Museum is always a treat. This futuristic and interactive gallery is currently holding an art exhibition themed on mouth masks.

Housed in an avant-garde obelisk on the shores of Marina Bay Promenade, the Red Dot Design Museum showcases innovations from Singapore and around the world, including speedy, foldable electric vehicles and automated wallets that sort coins and notes.

Here, you can tuck into scrumptious dishes themed on good design, savour various craft beers and artisanal coffee, and even design your own protein bowl. The cafe's sound system, furnishing, lighting and other interior details have all received the illustrious Red Dot Design Award.

Price: From S$10 for general admission

Address: 11 Marina Boulevard

Operating Hours: Tuesdays - Thursdays, 12pm - 8pm

Friday, 12pm - 10pm

Saturday 9pm - 10pm

Sunday 9pm - 8pm

Day 2

Woodblock Print Workshop

Attend a Woodblock Print Workshop under Sunaina Bhalla, a multidisciplinary artist whose works have been exhibited around the world.

During this two-hour class, you'll be taught how to carve and stamp the traditional way. Best of all, you'll get to bring home the unique artwork that you make.

Total Price: S$35

Address: National Gallery Singapore (1 St Andrew’s Road)

Time: Saturday, 10.30am - 12.30pm

Street Art and Graffiti Spray Painting Experience in Kampong Gelam

Discover the diverse array of art that emblazons Kampong Gelam's backstreets, then contribute your own handiwork to these growing murals.

This intimate Street Art and Graffiti Spray Painting Experience in Kampong Gelam will not only teach you how to spray paint like a pro, but also bring you to see the exuberant revival of this historic settlement.

Total Price: S$239

Meeting point: Bugis MRT Station Exit E

Time: Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, 9am - 12.30pm

Marina Bay Sands Staycation with Sustainability and Art Guided Tour

We highly recommend Marina Bay Sands’ Sands Staycation with Sustainability and Art Guided Tour.

On this 75-minute tour, you'll discover how Marina Bay Sands stylishly and seamlessly integrates sustainable technology, and you'll be shown the seven huge art installations by renowned artists that furnish Marina Bay Sands.

The Sustainability and Art Guided Tour comes with a two-night stay in a Deluxe City View Room with daily breakfast for two, and S$50 of dining credits.

Total Price: From S$1,010

Address: 10 Bayfront Avenue

