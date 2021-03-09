Paedophile in S'pore jailed 33 years for raping, sexually assaulting his 3 daughters for 14 years

A 55-year-old Singaporean man was sentenced to 33 years' jail on Tuesday (March 9), as reported by CNA.

He had repeatedly raped and sexually assaulted his three biological daughters for more than a decade.

The man, who cannot be named due to gag orders protecting the identities of his daughters, started sexually assaulting them when they were around 11 or 12.

He had pleaded guilty to four charges of rape, aggravated rape and attempting to procure an indecent act with his youngest daughter.

Another eight charges were taken into consideration during his sentencing.

According to court documents seen by Mothership, the man married his wife in 1993.

The couple had three daughters and a son. Their daughters are now aged 13, 22 and 26, and their son is 17 years old.

Offences against eldest daughter

The man began sexually assaulting his eldest daughter in 2005 when she was 11.

He did so after watching pornography and started "developing urges".

He forced his eldest daughter to have sex with him, even though he knew that it was wrong and that she was unwilling.

His daughter was doing her homework in her room when he committed the offence.

She was crying, but he did not stop.

Court documents stated that he continued to rape his eldest daughter multiple times before stopping between 2010 and 2011 when she turned 16 or 17.

Offences against second daughter

The man began raping and sexually assaulting his second daughter for nine years, from when she was 12 till she turned 21.

He started sexually assaulting the second daughter around the time that he stopped sexually assaulting the first daughter.

Court documents stated that the rape would take place "from a few times a week to a few times a month".

His last rape offence against his second daughter occurred a week before his arrest.

He had raped her in the kitchen while his wife was sleeping in the living room.

Offences against youngest daughter

In October 2019, the man targeted his youngest daughter, who was 12 at the time.

She knew that he wanted to have sex with her because he had forced her to touch him before.

She had also chanced upon him sexually assaulting her sister on two prior occasions.

When the youngest daughter was told to approach him, she shook her head and started crying as she did not want to be raped by him.

The man became angry and frustrated, but did not pursue the matter further.

Youngest daughter lodged a police report

The next day, the youngest daughter confided in her friends about what happened as she did not want her father to continue these acts against her.

Following their advice, she told her teacher what happened.

Her teacher then brought her to a police station to lodge a report.

Subsequent police investigations brought to light the offences the man had committed against his three daughters over the years.

Diagnosed with paedophilic disorder

According to court documents, the man was remanded for psychiatric observation and evaluation in November 2019.

He was diagnosed with paedophilic disorder.

He also has a high risk of sexual reoffending in view of his repeated sexual offences with his daughters and how the sexual assaults escalated for 14 years.

He was found fit to plead and not of unsound mind.

First and second daughters have PTSD

The first and second daughters did not tell anyone about their father's sexual acts as they were afraid of him.

IMH reports found that the eldest daughter suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as a result of the sexual offences.

She also harboured suicidal thoughts during the period of the assaults.

The second daughter has been diagnosed with major depressive disorder and PTSD.

She suffers from significant psychological sequelae as a result of the assaults.

She had also reported depressive symptoms of low mood, feeling hopeless and having thoughts that life was not worth living.

She will need treatment with a view of possible psychological therapy in the future.

The prosecution had described the case as an "egregious and long-drawn case of intra-familial sexual abuse that spanned a period of about 14 years".

For each rape charge, the man could have been jailed up to 20 years and fined.

For trying to procure an indecent act from a child, he could have been jailed up for to five years, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

