Over 1,000 vapes & 25,000 vape pods seized in S'pore's largest vape haul

E-vaporisers are prohibited in Singapore.

Syahindah Ishak | March 23, 2021, 11:43 AM

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) conducted an operation on March 18, 2021 that disrupted the peddling of electronic vaporisers (e-vaporisers).

According to a joint news release by HSA and the police, three subjects are currently assisting in the investigation.

One of them, a 24-year-old man, is also being investigated for his suspected involvement in a case of possession of scheduled weapons.

Largest haul of e-vaporisers

HSA officers had apprehended two men following a tip-off that there were several consignments containing e-vaporiser items waiting to be collected by consignees at a storage facility in Tuas.

The two men were suspected to have turned up to collect the prohibited items.

On the same day, HSA officers raided the residence of a third man at Serangoon North Ave 1.

He was allegedly involved in the peddling of the prohibited items.

In total, 1,157 assorted e-vaporisers and 25,345 assorted pods (e-vaporiser components) were seized from the storage facility and the third man's residence.

This is the largest seizure made by HSA thus far, with an estimated street value of about S$369,150.

Found two knuckledusters and one push dagger

HSA officers also found two knuckledusters and one push dagger in the man's residence.

The police subsequently responded to the case.

The items were seized and police investigations are ongoing.

Possible punishments

Singapore's Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act prohibits the import, distribution, sale or offer for sale of harmful or imitation tobacco products.

These include shisha tobacco, smokeless tobacco, chewing tobacco such as Gutkha, Khaini, Zarda, e-vaporisers and their accessories.

If convicted, an offender can be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

Repeated offenders can be fined up to S$20,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both.

It is also an offence for anyone to be in possession of a scheduled weapon which is punishable under Section 7(1)(a) of Singapore's Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act.

Those convicted of the offence can be jailed for up to five years and receive at least six strokes of the cane.

All images courtesy of HSA & SPF.

