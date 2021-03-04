S'pore Green Plan is 'long-term & living', not a 'just a compilation of existing initiatives': Grace Fu

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said that the Green Plan is a long-term plan that will evolve over time. It is not a regurgitation of existing initiatives.

Green Plan includes enhanced and new targets

On Mar. 4, Fu said in her speech during the joint segment on sustainability at COS Debates that some have asked her whether the Green Plan is "just a compilation of existing initiatives".

In response, the environment minister said that it's not true. Some existing targets have been renewed and enhanced along with new targets added into the plan.

When new technologies and practicable solutions are made available, the ministries will update their targets and strategies again.

"The Green Plan is a long-term and living plan that will evolve as we go along," Fu said.

Even in areas where targets remain the same, there are comprehensive and concrete near-to-medium term plans put in place to achieve these targets, she added.

What is the Singapore Green Plan

The Green Plan consists of five pillars led by five ministries.

"The Green Plan is also not just an MSE or even a government plan, but a blueprint that we have set out for ourselves as a nation," Fu said.

The five pillars are City in Nature, Sustainable Living, Energy Reset, Green Economy and Resilient Future.

They represent the priority areas in Singapore's sustainable development over the next decades, Fu said.

Some of the key areas include creating a more harmonious and liveable home for both people and wildlife, greening our transport, energy and power systems, creating green jobs as well as coastal protection and keeping Singapore cool in a warming world.

At the end of Fu's speech, she urged Singaporeans to work together to transform challenges into opportunities in light of climate change, as that's part of Singapore's DNA.

"The Green Plan is a solemn pledge to future generations of Singaporeans that there will always be a Singapore, come 30, 50 or even a hundred years from now: a shining jewel in the oceans. If we work together. We will face many grave threats, but we will transform challenges into opportunities. This is the Singapore DNA. We will take bold and collective action to create a sustainable and liveable home."

