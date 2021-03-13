A dedicated business meeting facility at Singapore Expo is open and has received its first visitors from as far as Germany, France, Japan, the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia.

[email protected] said on March 9 that its suite of specially designed meeting rooms have airtight glass panels that allow guests to meet both their Singapore-based counterparts and guests from other countries safely.

[email protected] declined to reveal for now the number of guests who have made reservations.

The facility was officially launched on Feb. 18 with 150 guest rooms.

If it is fully operational, [email protected] has said it will be able to host up to 1,300 business travellers at any one time later this year.

The room rate starts at S$384 for a 24-hour stay.

Guests are provided three meals, the use of a mini-bar, toiletries, two-way airport transfers and Covid-19 tests.

[email protected] said contact between guests and front-line staff is minimised.

Guests can also order local and international cuisines from Changi Eats, Changi Airport's food delivery service.

First-of-its-kind

Singapore is finding ways to capitalise on opportunities that allow people to meet.

The facility is the first-of-its-kind in the world and positioning itself as a safe space to allow international business meetings to resume under prevailing conditions.

The facility will act as a bubble with regular testing for Covid-19 in lieu of a quarantine, which is the biggest deterrent for both business and leisure travel.

By restricting business travellers to the bubble of the facility, Singapore's reputation as a global business hub will be boosted.

Under the scheme, travellers will be shuttled from the airport to [email protected]

They must remain within the facility throughout their stay.

The project is developed by a Singapore consortium led by Temasek.

The consortium includes The Ascott, Changi Airport Group, Sheares Healthcare Group, SingEx-Sphere Holdings and Surbana Jurong.

