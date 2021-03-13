A dedicated business meeting facility at Singapore Expo is open and has received its first visitors from as far as Germany, France, Japan, the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia.
[email protected] said on March 9 that its suite of specially designed meeting rooms have airtight glass panels that allow guests to meet both their Singapore-based counterparts and guests from other countries safely.
[email protected] declined to reveal for now the number of guests who have made reservations.
The facility was officially launched on Feb. 18 with 150 guest rooms.
If it is fully operational, [email protected] has said it will be able to host up to 1,300 business travellers at any one time later this year.
The room rate starts at S$384 for a 24-hour stay.
Guests are provided three meals, the use of a mini-bar, toiletries, two-way airport transfers and Covid-19 tests.
[email protected] said contact between guests and front-line staff is minimised.
Guests can also order local and international cuisines from Changi Eats, Changi Airport's food delivery service.
First-of-its-kind
Singapore is finding ways to capitalise on opportunities that allow people to meet.
The facility is the first-of-its-kind in the world and positioning itself as a safe space to allow international business meetings to resume under prevailing conditions.
The facility will act as a bubble with regular testing for Covid-19 in lieu of a quarantine, which is the biggest deterrent for both business and leisure travel.
By restricting business travellers to the bubble of the facility, Singapore's reputation as a global business hub will be boosted.
Under the scheme, travellers will be shuttled from the airport to [email protected]
They must remain within the facility throughout their stay.
The project is developed by a Singapore consortium led by Temasek.
The consortium includes The Ascott, Changi Airport Group, Sheares Healthcare Group, SingEx-Sphere Holdings and Surbana Jurong.
Top photos via [email protected] & MCI
