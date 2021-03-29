Back

Up to 25% off Sephora sale online & in-store from Mar. 31 to Apr. 4, on almost every product

Siti Hawa | March 29, 2021, 11:49 AM

Sephora is having its Beauty Pass sale from Mar. 31 to Apr. 4, 2021 both online and in-store.

Up to 25 per cent off almost every product

Sephora's White members are entitled to 15 per cent off their purchases from Apr. 1 to 4.

Its Black members are entitled to 20 per cent off their purchases from Apr. 1 to 4. However, a minimum spend of S$300 will entitle them to 25 per cent off.

Gold members are entitled to 20 per cent off their purchases from Mar. 31 to Apr. 4. Similarly, a minimum spend of S$300 will entitle them to 25 per cent off.

Photo via Sephora

Gift with purchase

Gold beauty pass members will receive a limited-edition Mini USB Humidifier with no minimum spend.

It is limited to one redemption per member, while stocks last.

Photo via Sephora

Separately, the first 100 shoppers on Apr. 1 at Sephora's flagship store in ION will receive a Beauty Blender deluxe sample gift.

On the other hand, the first 100 shoppers to WhatsApp, reserve and collect during the sale will receive a Make Up Forever Smoothing Primer (5ml).

Sale items not included

Everything on the site is applicable for the 15 to 25 per cent discount except sale items.

Sephora offers a variety of products ranging from skincare, beauty tools, fragrances and makeup.

Shoppers can expect popular brands such as Charlotte Tilbury, Drunk elephant, Jo Malone, Fenty Beauty, Huda Beauty, Tarte and more.

Top photo via Sephora Singapore

