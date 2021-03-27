Woman found lying face up & injured on 2nd floor kitchen ledge in Ang Mo Kio

A woman was sent to the hospital after she was found lying on a ledge of a HDB unit on Friday (Mar. 26).

In a Facebook post later that night, the Singapore Civil Defence Force(SCDF) said that they received a call for assistance around 5:20pm on Mar. 26 at Blk 447 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10.

Upon arrival, they found the woman lying face up on a ledge outside of the kitchen of a second floor unit.

Firefighters immediately deployed a ladder to get up to the ledge where the woman was, and SCDF's Emergency Medical Services crew assessed that she had sustained injuries to her head, arms, and legs.

Next, firefighters and rescuers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team carefully secured the woman onto a stretcher and used a hoisting system to rescue her safely from the ledge.

"The operation required the officers to coordinate the rescue efforts across three floors while working delicately within the narrow confines of the ledge," SCDF said.

The woman was then sent to Tan Tock Seng Hospital in an ambulance.

Top photos via Facebook / SCDF.