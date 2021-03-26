Back

950,000 HDB households to receive 1.5 - 3.5 months of S&CC rebates from Apr. 2021 - Mar. 2022

Given out quarterly.

Mandy How | March 26, 2021, 11:36 AM

950,000 Singaporean HDB households are getting S$135 million in Service and Conservancy Charges (S&CC) Rebates from April 2021 to March 2022.

Depending on their flat type, each eligible household will receive between 1.5 to 3.5 months of rebates.

Homeowners will be notified through letters by Apr. 1, and receive their quarterly S&CC Rebate automatically in:

  • April 2021

  • July 2021

  • October 2021

  • January 2022

Here's the number of months of rebate that each type of household is eligible for:

Image via Ministry of Finance

According to FAQs on the MOF website, households with a member owning or having any interest in a private property, or who have rented out the entire flat, are not eligible for the S&CC Rebate.

Residents can submit related queries or check their household’s S&CC Rebate eligibility online by logging into My HDBPage with their Singpass.

Household Support Package

The S&CC Rebates are part of the S$900 million Household Support Package announced at Budget 2021, which aims to provide "targeted support" for families affected by Covid-19, finance minister Heng Swee Keat said in a related Facebook post.

Other measures under the Household Support Package include GST vouchers and utilities rebates for lower-income Singaporeans.

Image via Ministry of Finance

Top photo via Shermin Ng/Unsplash

