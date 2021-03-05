A no-holds-barred review of Pezzo & Irvins' salted egg fish skin pizza

McDonald's McGriddles wasn't the only thing that launched yesterday (Mar. 4).

In a collaboration with local snack brand Irvins, Pezzo Singapore has launched its limited-edition Salted Egg Fish Skin Pizza.

Yes, yet another salted egg something in an a world where there's almost salted egg everything.

You may be thinking: "What can go wrong with salted egg-themed snacks?"

Well, do you remember McDonald's salted egg fries?

Salted egg fish skin combined with a pizza

But let's forget the past and focus on the present: Salted Egg Fish Skin Pizza.

Pezzo was kind enough to send us an assortment of pizza flavours, including Pezzo's durian pizza which inadvertantly overshadowed the star of the show with its pungent scent.

That aside, the Salted Egg Fish Skin Pizza is not bad. But it's not entirely memorable either.

Here's what it looks like:

It is what it is: A relatively thin-crust but chewy pizza with salted egg sauce, a bit of cheese, and topped with crumbs of salted egg fish skin.

It tastes like a snack one could probably attempt to make at home but, well, why would you?

However, we have to commend the fish skin crumbs for remaining crisp even after hours of the pizza being left aside.

Verdict: We don't hate it but we think pizza and salted egg fish skin is, at best, just OK together. But they shine much brighter separately.

It's not a hit, but it's not entirely a miss either. Worth trying if you love salted egg everything (are you not bored of it yet?).

Top image by Fasiha Nazren.