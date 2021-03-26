Back

Japanese pancake cafe in S'pore launching cherry blossom & strawberry pancake with real flowers for S$16.90

If you think sakura fever is over, think again.

Karen Lui | March 26, 2021, 11:26 AM

Japanese pancake cafe Belle-ville is bringing its cherry blossom and strawberry pancake to its Singapore outlets from March, 29, 2021 for a limited time.

Sakura and strawberry

The Cherry Blossom and Strawberry Pancake (S$16.90) is apparently made with real cherry blossoms, with strawberry whipped cream is sandwiched between four soufflé pancakes.

Image by Belle-ville Pancake Cafe.

In addition to chopped strawberries, strawberry and blueberry sauces, edible preserved sakura flowers are also dusted over the pancakes

Photo by Belle-ville Pancake Cafe.

Top up an additional S$3.50 for a set drink.

This seasonal Spring item will be available at all three Belle-ville outlets in Singapore while stocks last.

Other menu items

The Millefeuille Pancake (S$7.90 for four pancakes) is slightly less elaborate, but you can add toppings such as vanilla ice-cream, chocolate ice-cream, or buttercream for an additional S$1 each.

Photo by @caloric.pictoric on Instagram.

Another interesting flavour is the Grilled Apple with Homemade Caramel Pancake (S$12.30 for four pancakes).

Photo by @tohcravess on Instagram.

There's also the Matcha with Rice Ball and Red Bean Pancake (S$12.20 for four pancakes).

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by kelly’s food diary ୭̥⋆*｡ (@hooyeats)

Chocolate lovers might want to try the Chocolate and Grilled Banana Pancake (S$12.20 for four pancakes).

Photo by @id_frm1015 on Instagram.

Belle-ville outlets

1. Bugis

Address:230 Victoria Street #01-01B, Singapore 188024

Opening hours: 11am to 8pm, daily

2. Square 2

Address: 10 Sinaran Dr, #01-152, Singapore 307506

Opening hours: 11am to 8.30pm, daily

3. 100AM

Address: 100 Tras St, #01-14B, Singapore 079027

Opening hours: 9am to 9pm, daily

Top images by Belle-ville Singapore.

