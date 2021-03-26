Japanese pancake cafe in S'pore launching cherry blossom & strawberry pancake with real flowers for S$16.90

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Japanese pancake cafe Belle-ville is bringing its cherry blossom and strawberry pancake to its Singapore outlets from March, 29, 2021 for a limited time.
Sakura and strawberry
The Cherry Blossom and Strawberry Pancake (S$16.90) is apparently made with real cherry blossoms, with strawberry whipped cream is sandwiched between four soufflé pancakes.
In addition to chopped strawberries, strawberry and blueberry sauces, edible preserved sakura flowers are also dusted over the pancakes
Top up an additional S$3.50 for a set drink.
This seasonal Spring item will be available at all three Belle-ville outlets in Singapore while stocks last.
Other menu items
The Millefeuille Pancake (S$7.90 for four pancakes) is slightly less elaborate, but you can add toppings such as vanilla ice-cream, chocolate ice-cream, or buttercream for an additional S$1 each.
Another interesting flavour is the Grilled Apple with Homemade Caramel Pancake (S$12.30 for four pancakes).
There's also the Matcha with Rice Ball and Red Bean Pancake (S$12.20 for four pancakes).
Chocolate lovers might want to try the Chocolate and Grilled Banana Pancake (S$12.20 for four pancakes).
Belle-ville outlets
1. Bugis
Address:230 Victoria Street #01-01B, Singapore 188024
Opening hours: 11am to 8pm, daily
2. Square 2
Address: 10 Sinaran Dr, #01-152, Singapore 307506
Opening hours: 11am to 8.30pm, daily
3. 100AM
Address: 100 Tras St, #01-14B, Singapore 079027
Opening hours: 9am to 9pm, daily
Top images by Belle-ville Singapore.
