Japanese pancake cafe in S'pore launching cherry blossom & strawberry pancake with real flowers for S$16.90

Japanese pancake cafe Belle-ville is bringing its cherry blossom and strawberry pancake to its Singapore outlets from March, 29, 2021 for a limited time.

Sakura and strawberry

The Cherry Blossom and Strawberry Pancake (S$16.90) is apparently made with real cherry blossoms, with strawberry whipped cream is sandwiched between four soufflé pancakes.

In addition to chopped strawberries, strawberry and blueberry sauces, edible preserved sakura flowers are also dusted over the pancakes

Top up an additional S$3.50 for a set drink.

This seasonal Spring item will be available at all three Belle-ville outlets in Singapore while stocks last.

Other menu items

The Millefeuille Pancake (S$7.90 for four pancakes) is slightly less elaborate, but you can add toppings such as vanilla ice-cream, chocolate ice-cream, or buttercream for an additional S$1 each.

Another interesting flavour is the Grilled Apple with Homemade Caramel Pancake (S$12.30 for four pancakes).

There's also the Matcha with Rice Ball and Red Bean Pancake (S$12.20 for four pancakes).

Chocolate lovers might want to try the Chocolate and Grilled Banana Pancake (S$12.20 for four pancakes).

Belle-ville outlets

1. Bugis

Address:230 Victoria Street #01-01B, Singapore 188024

Opening hours: 11am to 8pm, daily

2. Square 2

Address: 10 Sinaran Dr, #01-152, Singapore 307506

Opening hours: 11am to 8.30pm, daily

3. 100AM

Address: 100 Tras St, #01-14B, Singapore 079027

Opening hours: 9am to 9pm, daily

Top images by Belle-ville Singapore.