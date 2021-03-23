Back

Donate used running shoes & get a S$50 voucher from Running Lab

The campaign will last till March 31.

Guan Zhen Tan | March 23, 2021, 09:45 AM

Running Lab has brought back Project Love Sneaker, a collaboration with their official beneficiary, Soles4Souls.

The non-profit organisation has delivered over 19 million pairs of new and "gently worn" shoes since 2005, and the shoes have been distributed to people in over 125 countries.

Where and what to donate

When you donate your running shoes, you'll receive a S$50 voucher from Running Lab which can be used on purchasing running shoes from their stores.

The vouchers cannot be stacked and are valid for one-time use only.

Do take note of the following before you donate your shoes:

  • There should be no holes in the outsole or upper of the sole.

  • All parts of the shoe must be intact - shoes with damaged or missing outsoles, shoelaces and so on will not be accepted.

  • The outsole should not be fully worn out.

  • Children shoes, lifestyle shoes that look like running shoes can be donated, as long as they are in acceptable condition.

  • Spike shoes and canvas shoes like Converse or Vans are not accepted.

Here's where you can drop them off:

  • Running Lab Tampines.

  • Running Lab Marina Square

  • Running Lab Novena Square

  • Running Lab Westgate

  • Running Lab Great World

The campaign ends on Mar. 31, 2021.

You can see more details on their Facebook post here:

Top image via Running Lab's Facebook page

