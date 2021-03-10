Queen Elizabeth 'saddened' to hear Harry & Meghan's challenges, including their racism charges

Queen Elizabeth II has responded to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, saying in a statement that the royals were "saddened" to hear about challenges faced by the couple.

"The issues, particularly that of race, are concerning," said the short statement from Buckingham Palace, issued on behalf of the Queen, reported the BBC.

"While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."

The statement added: "Harry, Meghan, and Archie will always be much-loved family members."

Meghan and Harry's interview covered an incident where the former spoke about "concerns and conversations" about how dark their son, Archie's skin might be when he was born within the royal family.

She also disclosed having suicidal thoughts and being told that she could not seek help as it would have been damaging to the British monarchy.

According to The Guardian, the statement came after two days of crisis talks among senior royals and palace aides over how to best handle the fallout from the interview.

The BBC reported that the royals also wanted to give the public a chance to watch the interview before releasing a statement.

A BBC royals correspondent noted the statement's "conciliatory tone with a gentle challenge", and opined that any resolution would be worked out by the family behind closed doors.

Top photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images