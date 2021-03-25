Prius tries to squeeze past lane-changing lorry on West Coast Highway, both collide

A Toyota Dyna lorry and a black Toyota Prius collided and dragged each other along on West Coast Highway on Wednesday (Mar. 24).

The two vehicles collided side-by-side when the Prius attempted to accelerate past the lorry on the rightmost lane of the road, at the same time as the lorry was filtering into that lane.

Lorry was changing lanes

According to a post by Facebook page SG Road Vigilante, the accident occurred around 2:52pm on Mar. 24, on West Coast Highway toward Keppel Road.

In the video, the lorry can be seen signalling right and changing lanes into the right lane.

Just as the lorry changed lanes, the Prius came barrelling down and accelerating faster than the lorry.

The two cars collided side-by-side, with the Prius wedged between the lorry and the road divider.

The lorry was also partially pushed back into the lane to the left, where a motorcyclist was riding. The motorcyclist noticed the collision and swerved to the left, to avoid being hit by the lorry.

Eventually, the lorry and Prius both pulled over to the side of the road.

The video of the incident can be viewed here:

Top photo via Facebook / SG Road Vigilante.