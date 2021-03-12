Prince William says UK Royal Family is not racist after Harry & Meghan interview

Prince William has responded to Meghan Markle's and Prince Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, by saying that the British Royal Family is not racist, BBC and Reuters reported.

The statement comes after Meghan said that a member of the family had expressed concerns about how dark their son, Archie's skin might be when he was born within the royal family.

Harry's older brother gave his reply during a visit to a school in Stratford, East London, to a reporter who asked, "Is the Royal Family a racist family, sir?"

William answered, "We're very much not a racist family."

Has not talked to Harry since the interview was broadcast

William also pointed out that he had not talked to Harry since the broadcast of the interview.

"I haven't spoken to him yet but I will do," he added.

The interview with Winfrey also saw Harry touch on his relationship with William, in which he said, "The relationship is 'space' at the moment. And time heals all things, hopefully."

What did Buckingham Palace say about the racism charges?

In a short statement issued on behalf of Queen Elizabeth, Buckingham Palace said, "The issues, particularly that of race, are concerning."

"While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."

The statement added: "Harry, Meghan, and Archie will always be much-loved family members."

It came after two days of crisis talks among senior royals and palace aides over how to best handle the fallout from the interview.

Who made the statement?

Winfrey subsequently clarified after the interview that Harry had told her it was neither the Queen nor her husband, Prince Philip, who is currently in hospital, who had made the statement, Reuters further reported.

During the interview, Harry said, "That conversation, I’m never going to share. But at the time, it was awkward. I was a bit shocked."

A BBC royals correspondent has since noted that Buckingham Palace statement was of a "conciliatory tone with a gentle challenge", and opined that any resolution would be worked out by the family behind closed doors.

Top photo by Phil Harris - WPA Pool/Getty Images