Power fault causes morning disruption from Punggol to Serangoon MRT station on Mar. 28

The power fault had occurred at Buangkok station.

Mandy How | March 28, 2021, 11:07 AM

Residents of the north-east encountered an MRT disruption for almost three hours on the morning of Mar. 28.

Six stops were affected, from Punggol station to Serangoon station.

The first announcement was made by SBS Transit at 7:18am on Twitter.

The transport company later took to Facebook at 7:35am with the same news.

A surge of commuters was seen at Sengkang bus interchange, as well as outside of the Compass One shopping mall, looking for alternative means of transport.

Photo via Zhangxin Zheng

Photo via Zhangxin Zheng

Photo via Zhangxin Zheng

GIF from video by Zhangxin Zheng

GIF from video by Zhangxin Zheng

Regular and bridging bus services were available at designated bus stops at affected stations during the period.

Train services between the affected stations resumed at 9:53am.

Power fault

SBS Transit explained that the disruption was due to a power fault that had occured at 7am.

A segment of the Overhead Catenary System, which supplies power to the train, was damaged at Buangkok Station.

Engineers were deployed for on-site repair, expected to take about three hours.

Top image via Zhangxin Zheng

