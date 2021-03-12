Back

S'pore police investigating 7 men, aged 15 to 55, for illegally selling sexual enhancement products & cough syrup

They were also selling other illegal medicines.

Syahindah Ishak | March 12, 2021, 02:15 PM

A week-long multi-agency enforcement operation was conducted between Feb. 28 and Mar. 4, 2021.

According to the Singapore Police Force (SPF), the operation was led by Bedok Police Division, and supported by officers from:

  • Criminal Investigation Department (CID)

  • Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB)

  • Health Sciences Authority (HSA)

  • Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA)

  • Singapore Customs

  • Singapore Food Agency (SFA)

Following the operation, 29 men and 23 women, aged between 15 and 95, are being investigated for various offences.

1. Illegally sold cough syrup, sexual enhancement products and other illegal medicines

Seven men, aged between 15 and 55, are being investigated for offences under the Health Products Act, Immigration Act and Societies Act.

Cough syrup, an assortment of sexual enhancement products, and other illegal medicines with a street value of over S$52,000 were seized.

Images courtesy of SPF.

2. Illegal gambling

16 men and 20 women, aged between 40 and 95 years old, are being investigated for offences under the Common Gaming Houses Act.

Cash amounting to more than S$25,000 and gambling-related paraphernalia were seized.

The individuals will also be investigated for offences under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020 for failing to comply with safe distancing measures.

Images courtesy of SPF.

3. Massage establishments allegedly operated without valid license

Four massage establishments were found to be allegedly operating without a valid license.

One man and two women, aged between 38 and 47, were arrested for offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

A 38-year-old woman was also arrested for an offence under the Women's Charter.

4. Illegal hawking

Five men, aged between 50 and 66, were believed to be involved in illegal hawking and were issued with summonses under the Environmental Public Health Act for hawking secondhand goods, such as clothing and shoes, in a public place without a valid licence from SFA.

The secondhand goods were seized for investigations.

Image courtesy of SPF.

Investigations against the 52 persons and four massage establishments are ongoing.

Top images courtesy of SPF.

