Playmade & LANEIGE team-up: Get free skin consultation when purchasing any Strawberry Series drink

Lots of strawberries.

Jason Fan | March 06, 2021, 12:26 PM

Bubble tea brand Playmade and Korean cosmetics brand LANEIGE has announced a new collaboration, featuring four new limited edition Playmade drinks.

  1. Strawberry Shortcake Blend (M S$7.20, L S$8.90)

  2. Strawberry Cocoa (M S$6.50, L S$7.90)

  3. Strawberry Milk Tea (M S$4.60, L $5.80)

  4. Strawberry Earl Grey Tea (M S$3.60, L $4.80)

In addition, Playmade is also offering Strawberry Bobas (M S$1.20, L $1.80).

Limited-edition cup sleeve redeemable with purchase

As part of the collaboration, the two brands have also designed a limited-edition cup sleeve, redeemable with purchase at selected outlets.

Customers who purchase any drink from the Playmade Strawberry Series will also get a complimentary skin consultation with LANEIGE, and a discount voucher for the LANEIGE Water Sleeping Mask EX.

There are also special deals available at all LANEIGE stores.

For example, customers that purchase the LANEIGE Summer Better Sleep Set (S$72) will enjoy 1-for-1 on Playmade's Strawberry Series, as well as the limited edition cup sleeve.

Playmade pop-up at two LANEIGE stores

There will also be a Playmade pop-up at selected LANEIGE stores, where customers can win freebies, redeem free drinks and enjoy exclusive deals.

You can visit the pop-up at these two locations:

  1. Punggol Waterway Point, #01-54 - March 13, 2021, 2pm to 5pm

  2. Tampines Mall, #01-31 - March 20, 2021, 2pm to 5pm

Due to safe distancing measures, prior registration will be required. You can register for a slot here.

