M'cyclist trapped under minibus after accident along PIE, pronounced dead at scene

An accident along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) on early Saturday (Mar. 13) morning has left a 57-year-old man dead.

The accident occurred between a minibus and a motorcycle along the PIE towards Tuas, before the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) exit.

Responding to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that they were alerted to the accident at 6:43am on Mar. 13.

At the scene, the motorcyclist was found trapped under a vehicle, and SCDF officers had to use lifting tools to rescue him.

He was then pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

A 38-year-old man was arrested for careless driving causing death.

A video of the aftermath of the accident was posted on Facebook by SG Road Vigilante. In the video, which was taken by from a car passing by, showed a motorcycle broken into multiple pieces.

A grey minibus could be seen nearby, with what appears to be a white sheet draped over a body in front of the minibus.

