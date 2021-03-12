Back

S$68 body massage, facial or personal training at ladies-only luxury wellness club in Somerset till Mar. 31, 2021

60-minute pilates also available at S$88.

Karen Lui | March 12, 2021, 06:14 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 13 June 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

International Women's Day (Mar. 8) may be over but some of the deals for ladies only are still valid until the end of March.

Luxury women-only wellness club Phillip Wain is offering first-time female customers one out of a range of four 60-minute services ranging from S$68 to S$88, including a 1-hour body massage with aromatherapy oil.

International Women's Day promotion

If you're not a fan of body massages, you can select from three other alternative options, namely facial, pilates, and personal training.

All you have to do is to sign up for the promotion via their website.

Here are the four options available to choose:

  • 60-minute Signature Customised Facial Treatment at S$68

  • 60-minute Relaxing Body Massage with Aromatherapy Oil at S$68

  • 60-minute In-House Personal Training at S$68

  • 60-minute Pilates or GYROTONIC® Personal Training at S$88

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Phillip Wain Singapore (@phillipwainsg)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Phillip Wain Singapore (@phillipwainsg)

Note that the promotion is only valid for first-time female customers until Mar. 31, 2021.

Other services

First established in 1977 in Hong Kong, the Phillip Wain Group now has seven six-star women-only fitness clubs in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Their 13,000 square feet outlet in Singapore is located in the Mandarin Orchard Hotel, which is close to Somerset MRT station.

Photo by Phillip Wain Singapore.

Photo by Phillip Wain Singapore.

Photo by Phillip Wain Singapore.

Photo by Phillip Wain Singapore.

Photo by Phillip Wain Singapore.

Photo by Phillip Wain Singapore.

If none of the four promotional options tickle your fancy, they also have a 75-minute Chiisana Face Spa.

Chiisana (小さな) means 'small' or 'little' in Japanese, hence this facial treatment aims to achieve the 'small face' effect.

Other wellness services that they provide include gym membership, Muay Thai, Flexi-bar, Yoga stretch and beauty services such as hair removal.

Phillip Wain Singapore

Address: 333 Orchard Road #07-00 Mandarin Orchard Hotel, Singapore 238867

Opening hours:

Monday to Friday: 7am - 10pm

Saturday: 7am - 8pm

Sunday: 9am - 6pm

Top images by @phillipwainsg on Instagram.

Ong Ye Kung: Travel corridors for vaccinated passengers a possibility in 2nd half of 2021

Hope.

March 12, 2021, 05:55 PM

Mark Lee recalls kissing scene with Fann Wong, 'shocked' that she took the initiative & grabbed his face

Great memories.

March 12, 2021, 05:31 PM

24-hour cafe & bistro near Rochor MRT serves decadent waffles, Ferris wheel shots & ribeye steaks

Everything from breakfast to post-dinner drinks and supper.

March 12, 2021, 04:35 PM

Jurong HDB eatery has burgers, chilli hotdogs & more from S$7

Western food in the west.

March 12, 2021, 04:09 PM

10 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Mar. 12, 1 community case

Further updates will be shared later tonight.

March 12, 2021, 03:47 PM

George Yeo: Myanmar's 'hated' army part of the problem, but has to be part of the solution too

He also believes in Asean's ability to apply peer pressure on the military to stick to its promise of returning to a constitutional democracy in a year's time.

March 12, 2021, 03:16 PM

100 people evacuated from Chinatown Point after fire breaks out at luxury shop

The mall has resumed operations.

March 12, 2021, 03:14 PM

Netflix tests new feature that could limit password sharing

A small number of viewers are being asked to verify that they stay in the same address as the account holder.

March 12, 2021, 02:38 PM

S'pore police investigating 7 men, aged 15 to 55, for illegally selling sexual enhancement products & cough syrup

They were also selling other illegal medicines.

March 12, 2021, 02:15 PM

Prince William says UK Royal Family is not racist after Harry & Meghan interview

He has also yet to talk to Prince Harry in the wake of the interview.

March 12, 2021, 02:06 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.