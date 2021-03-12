S$68 body massage, facial or personal training at ladies-only luxury wellness club in Somerset till Mar. 31, 2021

International Women's Day (Mar. 8) may be over but some of the deals for ladies only are still valid until the end of March.

Luxury women-only wellness club Phillip Wain is offering first-time female customers one out of a range of four 60-minute services ranging from S$68 to S$88, including a 1-hour body massage with aromatherapy oil.

International Women's Day promotion

If you're not a fan of body massages, you can select from three other alternative options, namely facial, pilates, and personal training.

All you have to do is to sign up for the promotion via their website.

Here are the four options available to choose:

60-minute Signature Customised Facial Treatment at S$68

60-minute Relaxing Body Massage with Aromatherapy Oil at S$68

60-minute In-House Personal Training at S$68

60-minute Pilates or GYROTONIC® Personal Training at S$88

Note that the promotion is only valid for first-time female customers until Mar. 31, 2021.

Other services

First established in 1977 in Hong Kong, the Phillip Wain Group now has seven six-star women-only fitness clubs in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Their 13,000 square feet outlet in Singapore is located in the Mandarin Orchard Hotel, which is close to Somerset MRT station.

If none of the four promotional options tickle your fancy, they also have a 75-minute Chiisana Face Spa.

Chiisana (小さな) means 'small' or 'little' in Japanese, hence this facial treatment aims to achieve the 'small face' effect.

Other wellness services that they provide include gym membership, Muay Thai, Flexi-bar, Yoga stretch and beauty services such as hair removal.

Phillip Wain Singapore

Address: 333 Orchard Road #07-00 Mandarin Orchard Hotel, Singapore 238867

Opening hours:

Monday to Friday: 7am - 10pm

Saturday: 7am - 8pm

Sunday: 9am - 6pm

Top images by @phillipwainsg on Instagram.