Back

1 female guest per group dines free at Pan Pacific Hotels restaurants from Mar. 8 - 12, 2021

With a minimum of two adult diners.

Mandy How | March 09, 2021, 04:17 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

In support of the "Celebrating SG Women" cause, Pan Pacific Hotels is allowing one woman per group to dine free at four of their restaurants.

The promotion is applicable to both a la carte buffet lunch and dinner, at the following places:

  • Edge (Singaporean/Japanese/Chinese/Malay/Indian cuisine and seafood)

  • Peppermint (Peranakan)

  • Lime (international buffet)

  • Ginger (Singaporean cuisine in a tropical, botanical-inspired setting)

Ginger. Photo via Pan Pacific Hotels.

Edge. Photo via Pan Pacific Hotels.

The offer is valid with a minimum of two adult diners, with one redemption per table per bill.

Depending on the session and the restaurant, prices range from S$58++ - S$88++ for one person, so the best-case scenario is a one-for-one buffet meal amounting to about S$35 each.

Otherwise, expect to pay slightly over S$50 each, if two people are dining.

You can make your booking here.

Related story

6 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Mar. 9, no community cases

Further updates will be shared later in the evening.

March 09, 2021, 03:41 PM

Girl, 16, missing for more than 10 days since Feb. 26, last seen in Bukit Panjang

Please contact the police if you have information about this girl.

March 09, 2021, 03:28 PM

University student asks Shanmugam if S'pore is ready for a female PM

The question was asked during a Tembusu Forum held on March 8, International Women's Day.

March 09, 2021, 03:13 PM

French student, 13, admits lying about being shown Prophet Muhammad pics by teacher who later got beheaded

She had lied to stop her father from finding out about her truancy.

March 09, 2021, 02:59 PM

7 vehicles caught by M'sian authorities for having modified horns with 'rhythmic tones'

The drivers could face a possible jail sentence or a fine.

March 09, 2021, 02:22 PM

Black & white photo strips at retro photobooth for S$4 each at The Projector

Located in Golden Mile Tower.

March 09, 2021, 02:21 PM

S'pore man gripes about Pizza Hut order 1 inch shorter than advertised size

Heat shrinkage.

March 09, 2021, 02:11 PM

4-hour standoff at Spring Grove condo after lady locked herself in unit & refused to come out

No injuries were reported.

March 09, 2021, 01:55 PM

Man in China dresses up as woman to gain half-price entry into amusement park on International Women's Day

Good try.

March 09, 2021, 01:00 PM

Cafe near Hougang opens till 2am on weekends, with neon signs, gelato, beer, & waffles from S$5

For night owls.

March 09, 2021, 11:57 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.