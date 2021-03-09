1 female guest per group dines free at Pan Pacific Hotels restaurants from Mar. 8 - 12, 2021

In support of the "Celebrating SG Women" cause, Pan Pacific Hotels is allowing one woman per group to dine free at four of their restaurants.

The promotion is applicable to both a la carte buffet lunch and dinner, at the following places:

Edge (Singaporean/Japanese/Chinese/Malay/Indian cuisine and seafood)

Peppermint (Peranakan)

Lime (international buffet)

Ginger (Singaporean cuisine in a tropical, botanical-inspired setting)

The offer is valid with a minimum of two adult diners, with one redemption per table per bill.

Depending on the session and the restaurant, prices range from S$58++ - S$88++ for one person, so the best-case scenario is a one-for-one buffet meal amounting to about S$35 each.

Otherwise, expect to pay slightly over S$50 each, if two people are dining.

You can make your booking here.

