Back

Omakase pop-up at Zouk S'pore lets you dine with clubbing music for S$250++

Dum zi dum zi.

Mandy How | March 23, 2021, 04:05 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 13 June 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Zouk has introduced yet another experience to go with fast music and flashing lights.

Capital Kitchen by Zouk has launched a 12-course omakase pop-up for S$250++ per person.

Photo via Zouk

Photo via Zouk

It's called Edomae Omakase, which translates to "Edo style," referencing the old name of Tokyo.

Here's the indicative menu:

"Edomae-style sushi involves some form of curing of the fish while keeping its raw texture, or introducing a cooking element to ensure preservation of the fish before serving," Zouk said.

According to Zouk, the ingredients are flown in three times a week from Toyosu Fish Market in Tokyo.

Photo via Zouk

Photo via Zouk

Photo via Zouk

Instead of a quiet restaurant, however, Zouk is pairing the omakase with an "energetic environment and elevated 'nightlife' experience."

Capital Kitchen’s music programme includes Sin City (Hip-Hop and RnB), Asian Persuasion (local and neighbouring Asian artists), as well as Zouk classics like Reload (EDM) and Total Recall (blast from the past).

Details

The omakase experience runs from now till end April 2021, from Wednesday to Saturday.

There are two sittings per night — 6pm and 8:30pm — with eight diners per sitting.

You can find out more, or make your booking here.

Top image via Zouk

13 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Mar. 23, all imported

The latest update.

March 23, 2021, 03:39 PM

56 weeks' jail for S'pore man, 30, who beat his mother's private parts with metal padlock

His jail time was increased from 30 to 56 weeks.

March 23, 2021, 03:17 PM

Beef Bro S'pore selling Ramly burger & Nutella burger from S$5, with free islandwide delivery

Cue the sound of stomachs growling.

March 23, 2021, 03:16 PM

Spitting cobra & toad have intense staring contest at Lower Peirce Reservoir Park

Dare you to move.

March 23, 2021, 02:38 PM

Police investigating video allegedly showing Ngee Ann Poly students urinating on 2 peers

The police were alerted last night.

March 23, 2021, 02:28 PM

Zouk Group to launch hawker-inspired food hall at Las Vegas, includes Springleaf Prata & Boon Tong Kee

That's what you get for waking up in Vegas.

March 23, 2021, 02:26 PM

Kitchen floor tiles of 16-year-old HDB flat in Toa Payoh spontaneously crack & shatter

The 15-year warranty for the tiles expired last year.

March 23, 2021, 02:06 PM

Sushiro diners in Taiwan leave heaps of sushi rice uneaten after free salmon promotion

Cutting down carbs.

March 23, 2021, 01:51 PM

US, UK, EU & Canada sanction Chinese officials for 'serious human rights abuses' in Xinjiang

China responded with sanctions of their own.

March 23, 2021, 01:21 PM

Man in Indonesia 'eats' 4 bags of salt without any water for TikTok

Do not try this at home, at school, at work, or anywhere else.

March 23, 2021, 12:28 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.