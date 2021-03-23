Omakase pop-up at Zouk S'pore lets you dine with clubbing music for S$250++

Zouk has introduced yet another experience to go with fast music and flashing lights.

Capital Kitchen by Zouk has launched a 12-course omakase pop-up for S$250++ per person.

It's called Edomae Omakase, which translates to "Edo style," referencing the old name of Tokyo.

Here's the indicative menu:

"Edomae-style sushi involves some form of curing of the fish while keeping its raw texture, or introducing a cooking element to ensure preservation of the fish before serving," Zouk said.

According to Zouk, the ingredients are flown in three times a week from Toyosu Fish Market in Tokyo.

Instead of a quiet restaurant, however, Zouk is pairing the omakase with an "energetic environment and elevated 'nightlife' experience."

Capital Kitchen’s music programme includes Sin City (Hip-Hop and RnB), Asian Persuasion (local and neighbouring Asian artists), as well as Zouk classics like Reload (EDM) and Total Recall (blast from the past).

Details

The omakase experience runs from now till end April 2021, from Wednesday to Saturday.

There are two sittings per night — 6pm and 8:30pm — with eight diners per sitting.

You can find out more, or make your booking here.

Top image via Zouk