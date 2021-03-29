Newly-opened snack shop at Northpoint City sells old school biscuits & snacks from S$1.20/100g

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
SnacKING Retro Biscuits, a store selling a variety of old-school biscuits and snacks has opened at Northpoint City on Mar. 28, 2021.
The outlet is located on the second level of the mall, at South Wing.
Here's a look:
Old school biscuits
A wide variety of old school biscuits and snacks are available and are priced from S$1.20/100g.
These include:
- Pineapple jam
- Cream sandwich biscuits
- Chips and crackers
- Cookies
- Nostalgic snacks and sweets
Best sellers
Here are some of their best sellers:
Details
To get to the outlet, look out for Owndays on the first floor and take up the escalator up. The store is right ahead.
Alternatively, you may wish to order directly from their website and have the snacks delivered to you.
snacKING Retro Biscuits (Northpoint City, South Wing)
Address: Northpoint City, 930 Yishun Ave 2 #02-155, Singapore 769098
Opening hours: 11am to 9pm, daily
Other old school snack shops in Yishun:
Top photos via snacKING Retro Biscuits
