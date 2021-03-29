Back

Newly-opened snack shop at Northpoint City sells old school biscuits & snacks from S$1.20/100g

Good memories.

Siti Hawa | March 29, 2021, 04:15 PM

SnacKING Retro Biscuits, a store selling a variety of old-school biscuits and snacks has opened at Northpoint City on Mar. 28, 2021.

The outlet is located on the second level of the mall, at South Wing.

Here's a look:

Photo via snacKING Retro Biscuits

Photo via snacKING Retro Biscuits

Old school biscuits

A wide variety of old school biscuits and snacks are available and are priced from S$1.20/100g.

Photo via snacKING Retro Biscuits

Photo via snacKING Retro Biscuits

These include:

  • Pineapple jam

  • Cream sandwich biscuits

  • Chips and crackers

  • Cookies

  • Nostalgic snacks and sweets

Photo via snacKING Retro Biscuits

Photo via snacKING Retro Biscuits

Photo via snacKING Retro Biscuits

Photo via snacKING Retro Biscuits

Best sellers

Here are some of their best sellers:

Photo via snacKING Retro Biscuits

Photo via snacKING Retro Biscuits

Photo via snacKING Retro Biscuits

Details

To get to the outlet, look out for Owndays on the first floor and take up the escalator up. The store is right ahead.

Alternatively, you may wish to order directly from their website and have the snacks delivered to you.

snacKING Retro Biscuits (Northpoint City, South Wing)

Address: Northpoint City, 930 Yishun Ave 2 #02-155, Singapore 769098

Opening hours: 11am to 9pm, daily

Other old school snack shops in Yishun:

Top photos via snacKING Retro Biscuits

