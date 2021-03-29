Newly-opened snack shop at Northpoint City sells old school biscuits & snacks from S$1.20/100g

SnacKING Retro Biscuits, a store selling a variety of old-school biscuits and snacks has opened at Northpoint City on Mar. 28, 2021.

The outlet is located on the second level of the mall, at South Wing.

Here's a look:

Old school biscuits

A wide variety of old school biscuits and snacks are available and are priced from S$1.20/100g.

These include:

Pineapple jam

Cream sandwich biscuits

Chips and crackers

Cookies

Nostalgic snacks and sweets

Best sellers

Here are some of their best sellers:

Details

To get to the outlet, look out for Owndays on the first floor and take up the escalator up. The store is right ahead.

Alternatively, you may wish to order directly from their website and have the snacks delivered to you.

snacKING Retro Biscuits (Northpoint City, South Wing)

Address: Northpoint City, 930 Yishun Ave 2 #02-155, Singapore 769098

Opening hours: 11am to 9pm, daily

Other old school snack shops in Yishun:

Top photos via snacKING Retro Biscuits