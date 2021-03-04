Back

NParks to develop longest 62km cross-island trail from Changi Beach to Tuas

4 new recreational routes to look forward to.

Zhangxin Zheng | March 04, 2021, 06:24 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

The National Parks Board (NParks) will be curating more island-wide recreational routes in the coming years.

This is one of the new initiatives to transform Singapore into a City in Nature, Minister for National Development Desmond Lee said on Mar. 4 during COS Debates.

Four more recreational routes, including the longest cross-island trail to date

As part of the expansion of the Park Connector Network in Singapore, NParks will be creating four more recreational routes.

Two Coast-to-Coast (C2C) trails will run from east to west.

They include a 25km C2C Northern Trail from Khatib Bongsu to Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve, as well as a 62km C2C Southern Trail from Changi Beach to Tuas, via the Botanic Gardens.

The first phase of C2C Northern Trail will be completed in 2026 and the entire trail will complete in 2030.

The C2C Southern Trail will be the longest cross-island trail to date and the first phase will be completed in 2025, NParks said.

NParks will also be adding two new corridors running from north to south.

They are the 34km Central Corridor from Woodlands to the city, and the 18km Eastern Corridor from Pasir Ris to East Coast Park via Bedok Reservoir.

The Central Corridor is expected to be completed by 2030, while the Eastern Corridor will be connected by the last quarter of this year.

The four upcoming trails and corridors will complement the existing routes.

via NParks.

When fully completed, they will enable Singaporeans to explore nature throughout the island, across 360km of curated trails.

Overall, Singaporeans can look forward to 500km of park connectors by 2030.

Besides providing recreational opportunities, these island-wide routes also enhance the ecological connectivity between natural habitats and strengthen Singapore's ecological resilience.

Top image via NParks.

Louis Ng: Allow cats to be kept in HDB flats

"I've spent more than a quarter of my life speaking up about a policy of not allowing the keeping of cats in HDB flats," he said.

March 04, 2021, 06:22 PM

Taiwan livestreamer falls asleep with camera on, wakes up to over 11,000 people watching

It topped all her previous livestreams too.

March 04, 2021, 06:12 PM

Supersize your savings when you shop online with FairPrice

Get awesome deals in just a few clicks, anytime, anywhere.

March 04, 2021, 05:59 PM

MFA: S'poreans in Myanmar should consider leaving by commercial means while still possible to do so

MFA urged Singaporeans in Myanmar to take necessary precautions for their personal safety.

March 04, 2021, 05:42 PM

Thai navy sailors check on sinking ship for oil spillage, find & rescue 4 abandoned kitties instead

What a rescue.

March 04, 2021, 05:20 PM

Myanmar teen protester, 19, dies after getting shot in the head during military crackdown

Many people showed up at her funeral.

March 04, 2021, 05:12 PM

NEA to explore framework for companies to report how much food is wasted

Large commercial and industrial food waste generators must segregate food waste for treatment from 2024.

March 04, 2021, 05:12 PM

S'pore Food Agency to introduce new bill to enhance food safety & security

To better manage evolving agri-food landscape in Singapore.

March 04, 2021, 04:47 PM

Bald mynah in S'pore looks like a mini vulture or recruit on first book out from Tekong

It's actually a pretty common occurrence.

March 04, 2021, 04:43 PM

Mos Burger outlet at One Fullerton offers waterfront view & exclusive menu items

I like the view.

March 04, 2021, 03:52 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.