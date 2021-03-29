Signalling fault disrupts MRT service between Bishan & Marina South Pier on Mar. 29 morning

A signalling fault that occurred on Monday morning (Mar. 29) disrupted morning commutes, affecting train service on the stretch of the North South line that goes to the CBD area.

While there was still train service for most of the morning, bridging bus services were activated and SMRT advised commuters to expect additional travel time if they took the train.

Up to 45 minutes additional train travel time

At 5.47am, SMRT posted an update that the commute between Raffles Place and Toa Payoh was extended by 25 minutes due to a signalling fault.

[NSL]: Due to a signalling fault, pls add 25mins train travel time btwn #RafflesPlace and #ToaPayoh. Free bus and free bridging bus services are available between MarinaSouthPier and ToaPayoh. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) March 28, 2021

At 6.21am, train service between Novena and Raffles Place was restored.

[NSL] UPDATE: Train svc is available btwn #Novena and #RafflesPlace. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) March 28, 2021

At 7:30am, SMRT posted another update that train travel between Bishan and Raffles Place could take an additional 45 minutes.

[NSL] UPDATE: Due to a signalling fault, please add 45mins train travel time btwn #RafflesPlace and #Bishan. Free regular bus and bridging bus services are available. We are sorry for affecting your morning commute. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) March 28, 2021

Commuters advised to avoid North South Line to the city

SMRT said in a tweet at 6:51am that commuters to the city were advised to make "alternative travel arrangements" to avoid taking the North South Line.

[NSL] UPDATE: Commuters are advised to make alternative travel arrangements, including taking East West Line, Circle Line, North East Line and Downtown Line to the city. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) March 28, 2021

Commuters from the north were even advised to take the North South Line in the opposite direction, to transfer to the East West Line via Jurong East.

[NSL] UPDATE: Commuters coming from the North are advised to take the East West Line via Jurong East, and the Circle Line via Bishan. Free regular bus and bridging bus services are available between #MarinaSouthPier and #ToaPayoh. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) March 28, 2021

As of 8:35am, the situation had yet to improve, with SMRT repeating its announcement of 45 minutes' additional travel time, and continuing to advise commuters to avoid the North South Line.

[NSL] UPDATE: Due to a signalling fault, please add 45mins train travel time btwn #RafflesPlace and #Bishan. Free regular bus and bridging bus svcs are available. Commuters heading towards the city are advised to take the EWL via Jurong East, CCL via Bishan, NEL and DTL. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) March 29, 2021

At 9:48am, SMRT announced that a reset of the signalling system would be conducted at 10am, and that there would be no train service between Toa Payoh and Marina South Pier for around 15 minutes.

[NSL] UPDATE: At ard 10am, there will be a reset of the signalling system. During this period, there will be no train svcs btwn #ToaPayoh & #MarinaSouthPier for approximately 15mins. Free regular bus & bridging bus services are available between #ToaPayoh & #MarinaSouthPier. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) March 29, 2021

Train services resumed by 10:46am

Train services resumed by 10:46am, and bridging bus services had ceased, according to SMRT.

This was after a successful reset of the signalling system, which SMRT said was delayed till 10am "to keep train services moving during the morning peak and fix the technical fault after the peak," in an update to its Facebook post on the matter.

Top image by Quinn Kampschroer via Pixabay