No new locations visited by Covid-19 cases reported on Mar. 15, 2021

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 12 new cases of Covid-19 infection earlier today (Mar. 15).

This brings the total number of cases to 60,117.

All imported cases

There are no new cases announced in the community or in dormitories today.

All 12 imported cases announced today are asymptomatic.

They had all already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN or during isolation.

Of the imported cases, there are:

Two Singapore Permanent Residents who returned from India and Malaysia.

Two Dependant’s Pass holders who arrived from Nepal and Switzerland.

Three Work Pass holders who arrived from India, Indonesia and the UAE.

Five Work Permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia and the Philippines, of whom three are foreign domestic workers.

Here's a summary of the imported cases:

20 remain in hospitals

Six more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 59,974 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 20 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital, most of whom are stable or improving.

None is in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

93 cases who have mild symptoms or who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

30 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations added to list of places visited by infectious cases

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

No new locations were added to the list on Mar. 15.

Here is the full list of locations visited by cases in the community during their infectious period in the past 14 days, as of Mar. 15:

