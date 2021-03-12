Netflix tests new feature that could limit password sharing

The era of sharing your Netflix account with your friends may be coming to end.

A new feature, currently being tested by the streaming service, is asking viewers to verify that they stay in the same address as the account holder.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, a Netflix spokesperson said the test was "designed to ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorised to do so".

An image circulated on social media showed what the verification may look like.

O no. Netflix doing the purge?!? pic.twitter.com/XXlHtfgfsy — chante most (@DOP3Sweet) March 9, 2021

"If you don't live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching," said the notice, sending a shudder down the spine of cheapskates the world over.

It prompts the user to verify their ownership over account using a code sent to either their emails or phone.

There is also an option to delay verification.

Reuters reported that only a small number of Netflix users had received the message thus far.

Netflix's terms of service state that users of an account must live in the same household, though they have yet to enforce it.

Top image from @DOP3Sweet's Twitter account